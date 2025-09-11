No, Peet Viljoen of Tammy Taylor fame did not start a bank in SA as he claims

Yes, Peet Viljoen did start a law firm decades ago, and he did allegedly scam many people out of their money. However, he is not the founder of a bank.

Peet Viljoen claims on his new website, where he sells his virtual services as an attorney, that he started a bank in South Africa. Like many of his other claims, it is not true. He is also still disbarred in South Africa.

After he was disbarred as an attorney in 2011, he surfaced again in 2016 when his wife, Melany started selling Tammy Taylor Nails franchises and not all the buyers were happy because they paid ‘license fees’ but never saw the salons materialise.

Many of the franchisees took him to court for this, and the courts awarded the potential franchisees millions of rands in refunds. After the last case, in which the buyer was awarded R5.8 million, the Viljoens left the country and began posting videos on their social media, stating they are now living in Miami.

In the videos, they talk about how they hate black people in South Africa and how much they love the US, urging people to join them there. Melany also invited women who trained at her nail school in Pretoria to come over and work for her there, with Peet saying they had already ‘brought ten families over’.

Any posts questioning their behaviour with the Tammy Taylor issue are met with Peet and Melany calling people gay, calling them ‘pedo’, or saying that whites who make negative comments are “sleeping with black people”.

And while they are living it up in white outfits in Miami and Las Vegas, Peet quietly started his legal business again: a South African website that offers virtual consultations for R5 000 for an hour, payment upfront before the Zoom consultation.

He also published a few blogs about himself and his struggles with the law on his website. One of these, with the heading “Peet Viljoen: South Africa’s Celebrity Lawyer and Founder of Finbond, Now Adviser to Global Giants”, he describes himself as a South African lawyer with more than 20 years’ experience, known for landmark Supreme Court victories, celebrity divorce cases and high-profile negotiations.”

Viljoen writes about ‘founding Finbond‘

Then, under a heading in the blog, “From Finbond to Finbond Bank”, Viljoen writes his “journey to becoming one of South Africa’s most respected legal minds began with his founding of Finbond, once the country’s largest bond originating company.

“Under his guidance, Finbond became a market leader in property finance before evolving into Finbond Bank, now one of South Africa’s most prominent financial institutions. Viljoen’s dual expertise in corporate law and financial structuring allowed him to navigate complex banking regulations and position Finbond as a trusted name in the industry.”

The Citizen asked Dr Willem van Aardt, founder and CEO of Finbond Group, if it is true that Viljoen started the bank or had anything at all to do with it and its founding. Ben Bredenkamp, the chief corporate officer, quickly came back and said: “Viljoen’s claims regarding his involvement in the founding of Finbond are blatantly false and misleading.”

Bredenkamp reiterated that Viljoen had nothing to do with the founding of Finbond and “was at no stage a director or employee of Finbond”.

Lawyer to South Africa’s celebrities

Viljoen also describes himself in the same document as “lawyer to South Africa’s celebrities”, saying that “outside corporate circles, Peet Viljoen is celebrated as the lawyer to South Africa’s famous and influential personalities. Actors, musicians and media figures have sought his counsel in matters ranging from contract negotiations to high-profile disputes, trusting him for both his legal skill and discretion”.

In other blogs on his website, he also mentions the names of two celebrity couples whose divorces he claims to have handled.

About his “legal mind with global reach”, Viljoen writes that his influence extends far beyond South Africa’s borders. He claims he has handled “complex legal matters involving international finance, celebrity contracts, mergers and acquisitions and intellectual property law – bridging South Africa’s legal system with global markets”.

Not a word about the Tammy Taylor debacle

He says nothing about his wrangles with the real Tammy Taylor in the US, who said the Viljoens stole her identity and her trademark. Since then, both a local court and a US court have ordered them to stop using the Tammy Taylor trademark. There is not one reference on the website to Tammy Taylor Nails or Tammy Taylor Global Franchising.

About “Legacy and Impact”, Viljoen writes that with “a career built on precision, strategy and a client-first approach, Peet Viljoen’s track record speaks for itself. From creating Finbond Bank to representing Consus Asset Management, Anhill Construction and South Africa’s most recognisable stars, Viljoen stands as a towering figure in law, finance and celebrity representation”.

“As South Africa continues to shape its place in the global economy, Peet Viljoen remains a trusted legal architect behind some of its most remarkable success stories.”

In other blogs on his website, Viljoen describes how he was a whistleblower who became a suspect and victim of the South African legal system for 15 years until the case against him and other accused was withdrawn a few years ago.

Viljoen says US cleared him to write the US bar examination

Viljoen writes in one of the blogs that American regulators reviewed both his legal qualifications and the high court’s ruling, concluding that his South African law degree is fully equivalent to a US law degree and that he is eligible to sit for the US bar examination.

In one of the blogs, titled “Peet Viljoen Legal Case with Law society (The bar) Peet Viljoen VS Law Society Wins”, he writes about his appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal to get his fidelity certificate, making it seem like the court has restored his status as a lawyer.

However, the Legal Practice Council still lists him under “Struck and Suspended LPs (Legal practitioners)”.

“The message is clear: South Africa punished him, America recognised him – and history has vindicated him,” he writes.

We asked Viljoen to respond to questions about his “founding of Finbond”, being struck off the roll of attorneys, and what is now happening to the Tammy Taylor cases and franchisees. His response will be published once received. In the past, Viljoen has declined to comment to The Citizen.

