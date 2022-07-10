Ina Opperman
Business Journalist
5 minute read
10 Jul 2022
7:30 am
Personal Finance

Cost-of-living struggle will affect consumer debt repayments – Here’s how you can survive

Ina Opperman

Consumers are finding that the cost of living has become so high that they are unable to afford consumer debt repayments.

Image: iStock
The cost-of-living struggle is affecting consumer debt repayments as consumers are pushed into financial distress by high food and fuel prices, as well as high interest rates. Consumers are taking home less income but paying a lot more for the same goods compared to a year ago while they also have to deal with expensive debt as interest rates and inflation take their toll. South Africa’s annual consumer price inflation increased to 6.5% in May, the highest since January 2017 when it was 6.6%. Transport and food made up just over half of the annual rate. In May 2021, consumers...