Consumer Commission warns South Africans after revealing rogue companies

The Consumer Commission published the names of suppliers who do not adhere to the Consumer Protection Act.

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has published a list of rogue suppliers who disappeared without a trace after accepting money from consumers and failing to deliver the goods or services. It urged South Africans to stay vigilant and ensure that they do not do business with them.

A spokesperson for the NCC says in many cases, these suppliers vanished from their known addresses, while some shut down their websites, making it impossible for consumers to contact them for redress.

“Consumers filed complaints with the NCC alleging that they cannot obtain redress as the suppliers are unresponsive. The NCC’s efforts to contact these suppliers to facilitate redress for consumers also failed and the preliminary assessment indicates that these suppliers either closed down or never existed.”

Disappearing suppliers attempting to evade law

She says the NCC views this conduct as a deliberate attempt to evade the law and avoid accountability in terms of the Consumer Protection Act (CPA).

The purpose and policy of the CPA include protecting consumers from unconscionable, unfair, unreasonable, unjust or improper trade descriptions and deceptive, misleading, unfair, or fraudulent conduct.

The CPA also mandates that suppliers provide consumers with their addresses and communication channels to reach those suppliers.

“Consumers are urged to exercise caution when transacting with these suppliers. Suppliers who believe they were erroneously listed can contact the NCC. Meanwhile, the NCC appointed tracing agents to locate these suppliers.”

Watch out for these companies

Here is the list of suppliers the NCC provided:

Financial services: Pol Empire, Bambana Trading, Turbet Trading, JR Containers & Trading and Xchange Investment Training.

Baby clothes: Wiegenkind Boutique.

Car dealerships and auto spares: Auto Heaven Spares, Vost Auto Spares, Future Auto Investment, WBT Auto, Stephen Auto Motors, Online Car Parts, ACS Pre-Owned Cars, Best Cars JHB, FDS Engineering Tractors, Fat Boy Auto, Pro Quick Motors, Motor Brokers, Okoh Motors, GPO Crew, TFE Motors, Peace Auto, Monte Carlo, Carbon Black Auto, FB Motors, Prestige Value Cars, Ashwin Sewpresad CC, Lecas Metals Engines and Supreme Engine and Gearbox.

Tourism: Hippo Pod Hotel, Boutique@milnerguesthouse, Travel Wings and Seppies Tours.

Business directory listing: Trudon/ Yellow Pages, White Pages, White Pages Online, Business Entries, Huge Telecom, SA Provincial Directory, Teledialkom, Telecom and White Pages Directory.

Computer services: Nyasa Computers, Techvoit IT Solutions and Oukitel Store.

Tools: Apex Mechanical Tools.

Clothing: Classic Design Factory Shop and The Denim Store SA.

Hardware: Easyern West hardware.

Inverters and lithium batteries: EGadgets SA and Khalanga Group.

Drilling services: J Alderson Drilling.

Education: Book a Book.

Transport: Bulls Removals

Household: Natural Lifestyle 247 and Wholesale Supply.

Accountants: Boutique Bookkeeping.