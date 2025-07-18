These VW Polo Sedans and Tarmak basketball hoops are being recalled

'The seat belts' restraint function may be severely limited in the event of an accident.'

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has confirmed the recall of Volkswagen Polo Sedan vehicles sold from 11 August 2022 and some Tarmak basketball hoops.

NCC is a body that protects consumers by ensuring businesses treat consumers fairly and follow consumer protection laws.

The Consumer Protection Act 68 of 2008 protects consumers from hazards and ensures their well-being and safety by governing product recalls. The NCC can order a recall if a product is deemed unsafe or poses a potential risk to the public.

Recall of Polo Sedans

Volkswagen of South Africa (VWSA) is recalling 18 Polo Sedans due to an incorrectly fitted seat belt on the driver’s side.

“The issue stems from a problem during vehicle manufacturing, which caused a mix-up of belt webbing,” said the NCC.

“As a result, the seat belts’ restraint function may be severely limited in the event of an accident.”

The NCC added that the issue can lead to serious or fatal injuries for the driver.

It is recommended that those who purchased the model contact a VW-approved dealership for a check and, if necessary, a replacement of the affected component.

It is not the first time VW has recalled Polo models. The recall in May 2025 affected 905 cars that were sold from 2 April 2025. The latch plates in the cars for the rear seat belt were produced with insufficient hardness.

Another recall was in June 2025, and it included VW Tiago models. The cars are being recalled because of a faulty part in the gas generators of the front passenger airbag module.

142 Polo and eight Taigo models were affected. 141 Polo cars were made available for sale nationwide from 20 December 2022.

Recall of basketball hoop

The NCC also confirmed that Decathlon South Africa Sports is recalling the Tarmak B900 box NBA, a basketball hoop.

“According to the supplier, if the red height adjustment crank is removed while the product is being used or handled, the post may fall vertically.

“Consumers are advised not to use the product without the adjustment crank installed and to return the product to the point of purchase for assistance.”

