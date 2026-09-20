Does your parents’ financial advice still work?

Here's some financial advice that needs reworking.

Many parents have offered their children financial advice that worked when they were building wealth but may not work as well today. Advice like saving for a house deposit, avoiding debt where possible, keeping money in a savings account, and finding a good, stable job may not be as effective as it once was.

Lee Hancox, head of channel and segment marketing at Sanlam, says it’s still solid advice; however, in a world that looks vastly different from 20 or 30 years ago, some of these rules may need a rewrite.

“Our parents could plan around a more predictable path. For example, many started in one company and stayed there. Today, people tend to change focus areas and often have more than one income stream.

“Another reality is that property is less affordable than it was back then, whether buying or renting. So, a lot of young people can’t get started because they can’t afford to.”

The retro advice: ‘Avoid debt at all costs’

The 2026 reality: Learn the difference between good debt and bad debt

Hancox says most people have learned that debt is dangerous because, for many families, it was, and that lesson is still valid.

“The old rule still applies when debt is used to fund a lifestyle you cannot afford, or when retail account payments and credit card interest prevent you from saving. But debt that is managed responsibly and used strategically can help you build long-term wealth.”

She advises people to get an affordable cellphone contract to help establish a credit history, while debt used for education or property may increase future earning potential or create wealth.

“You should treat debt as a tool, not as extra income. Before you stretch yourself for something, ask what it will be worth later and how the debt will affect your future. A car that loses most of its value in five years is a very different decision from a qualification or a home.”

The retro advice: ‘Save every cent’

The modern-day reality: Invest your money, don’t just park it

Hancox says the older generation relied on traditional savings accounts, and although saving remains essential, especially for emergencies, cash alone may not do every job.

Inflation can also erode the buying power of money left in cash for years, so young people need to separate short-term savings from long-term investing.

“Cash gives you security. Investing allows your money to grow. And young people need both,” says Hancox.

She highlights that an emergency fund can create breathing room when a contract ends, a client pays late, or an unexpected expense arrives. It is important to start early more than starting big.

“Even if you can only put away R200 a month, do it consistently. Time and compounding can do a lot of the heavy lifting.”

The retro advice: ‘Get one good job and stay there’

The modern-day reality: Build multiple income streams and make your career work for you

She notes that for the old generation, staying with a single employer for decades was the ultimate mark of career success and financial stability.

“However, we frequently change jobs today, including pursuing freelancing opportunities or tapping into the content creator economy,” says Hancox.

“The world has shifted from a single, predictable career path to one of flexibility and adaptability. Rather than aiming for one single job for life, today’s world requires us to build diverse skills, keep learning, and, where possible, create multiple income streams.”

However, Hancox says multiple income streams and irregular earnings bring new financial responsibilities.

“You have to establish non-negotiable habits if you are earning an irregular income, like paying yourself first. This means automating savings and retirement contributions, building a dedicated emergency fund to survive those quiet months, and accounting for tax. Speaking to a financial adviser or tax practitioner early on can save you from costly mistakes.”

How to rewrite your financial advice: a modern-day reality

Hancox says you don’t need to overhaul your entire financial life by the end of the week. You just need to take that first step:

• Do a self-audit: Question your money habits, what you believe about money, and why you believe that. Sanlam’s Money Personality quiz is a quick way to understand the patterns behind your financial decisions and plan a future based on your specific personality type.

• Have a family money conversation: If you’re living at home, contributing to the household, or supporting parents, have a transparent conversation about what you can contribute and what you need to save.