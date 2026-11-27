One customer made 288 transactions during Black November.

A single Black Friday transaction worth R300 000 has emerged as the biggest purchase recorded by midday on Friday, as South African shoppers take advantage of discounts and promotions during the annual shopping event.

According to Ecentric Payment Systems’ live Black Friday transaction dashboard, by 12pm on Friday, the largest single transaction amounted to R300 000.

Ecentric Payment Systems is a payment service provider (PSP) founded in 1998 that processes in-store, online, and mobile transactions for major retailers across South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Black Friday spending

The transaction was made around 10am on Friday, in-store and for electronics.

According to Ecentric Payment Systems, the largest transaction recorded this week was R500 000 on Tuesday, 24 November, made in-store and for clothing and footwear.

The dashboard also showed that the busiest hour so far was 11:00 to 12:00, with 262 669 transactions. The evening peak in 2025 came at 5pm.

Most people paid by debit card, which accounted for 90% of transactions. The average debit payment is R512, and the average credit payment is R763.

Standard Bank Black Friday data

Standard Bank told The Citizen its highest spending on a virtual credit card was R458 500 on lodging.

Standard Bank Retail Total transaction volume went up by 1.2% and value up by 2.9%. Credit card spend grew by double digits: transaction value rose 10.3% compared to last year, while debit card spend was up 0.61%.

Online spend volumes grew by 6.58%, contributing to 26.69% of total volumes. Digital Wallet transactions grew by 60% in value and contributed 84.17% to total spend.

Top spend categories by contribution: grocery stores and supermarkets; fuel and services; retail clothing and footwear; commuter transport; and fast food restaurants.

R267k spending

According to Discovery Bank’s dashboard, the largest single transaction for the day amounted to R267 583. Data showed the average local in-store card transaction was R432, and the average online card transaction was R865.

Most in-store transactions occurred around 9am, while online transactions have peaked since 7am.

Discovery Bank’s data showed that the top in-store merchants by total card spend value are Checkers, Woolworths, Pick n Pay, Dis-Chem, Spar, Clicks, Makro, Builders Warehouse, Food Lover’s Market, and Shoprite. This suggests that shoppers are prioritising essentials this Black Friday.

One customer makes 288 transactions

According to Ozow’s Black Friday dashboard, its largest single transaction amounted to R291 604 by 12.30pm on Friday. The dashboard shows transactions made since the beginning of the month for Black November.

Ozow (formerly known as i-Pay) is a fintech company and online payment gateway that enables instant, card-free electronic funds transfers (EFT) directly from a customer’s bank account.

Data also showed that one customer made 288 transactions this Black November. The average spend was R1 294. Online transactions accounted for 44% of spending, followed by creative arts, film and photography at 19%; clothing and accessories at 18%; home and furniture at 14%; and consumer products at 5%.