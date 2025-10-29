Five ways entrepreneurs can look after their mental health

Several factors make entrepreneurs particularly susceptible to mental health issues

Mental health is an important part of everyone’s life because it affects how we think, feel and make choices every day. When our minds are healthy, we are better able to handle stress, stay focused and make good decisions.

For entrepreneurs, taking care of mental health is even more important, especially during tough or uncertain times. Running a business can be stressful, and not everything always goes according to plan. By paying attention to their mental well-being, entrepreneurs can stay strong, think clearly and find better ways to overcome challenges and keep their businesses moving forward.

Entrepreneurs at higher risk

Palesa Mabasa, Business Development Head for SME funding at FNB, says that no one is immune from mental health issues, but there are several factors that make entrepreneurs particularly susceptible.

“If they have employees, entrepreneurs bear the weight of responsibility for multiple livelihoods, but even if they work alone, they are responsible to their customers and families,” says Mabasa.

“They are time-stressed, cash-stressed and often lack a network they can confide in. The pressure to secure cashflow and pay salaries, month after month, can wear entrepreneurs down physically and mentally.”

Tips for entrepreneurs

Mabasa gives five tips entrepreneurs can take to care for their mental health:

It is important to realise the link between physical and mental health, and to reduce or avoid physical triggers. Mabasa says these can include alcohol, which is a depressant, poor sleep and lack of exercise. Look at ways of automating tedious or time-consuming processes. This can include AI assistants, invoice-generation software and virtual meeting schedulers, which can help free up time. She says once this is done, prioritise rest, recuperation and healthy activities. Mabala emphasises the importance of having a goal in mind of creating a business that doesn’t require your constant, undivided attention. “Businesses are like people. The younger they are, the more focus they require. But as they mature, they should increasingly be able to look after themselves.” She advises entrepreneurs to confide in those close to them. Seek out networks of entrepreneurs who might be feeling the same stresses. And engage mental health professionals. “Simply being able to vocalise what’s causing you stress brings perspective and lessens the load; and the advice you get may be invaluable.” “Don’t view yourself solely through the lens of your business. It’s a narrow perspective that ties your self-worth to business outcomes. There will be good days and bad days in any venture, and these fluctuations aren’t a direct reflection of who you are as a person. Your value extends far beyond your business success.”

