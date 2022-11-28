Ina Opperman
28 Nov 2022
Personal Finance

FNB customers spent most in four years on Black Friday

Did the cost of living increase spoil bank customers’ appetite for buying on Black Friday? It seems not if you look at the data from FNB.

FNB customers spent the most money in four years, over R3 billion on Black Friday, shelling out over R2.4 billion in-store with their cards and over R670 million on online shopping, while the bank’s virtual cards also saw a significant increase in spending of over R137 million compared to just R36 million last year on Black Friday, an increase of 280%. "In a market where consumers see an increase in the cost of living, many are always likely to take advantage of Black Friday deals. "As anticipated, the most popular spending categories, including travel and transport, groceries, clothing and entertainment,...

