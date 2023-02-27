LISTEN: Tips for Generation Z to handle their (lack of) money

Ina Opperman

According to research by RCS, it is not easy being part of Generation Z and what makes it even more difficult is that 84% of Generation Z members rely on their parents and other family members for financial information and therefore how they use their money.

As a generation, you like to have less credit, like to use Buy Now Pay Later services and lag Millennials significantly in credit card and personal loan openings. It is clear that you are more careful with your money than Millennials.

Listen to Ina Opperman and Claire Klassen, Consumer Financial Education Specialist at Momentum Metropolitan, chat about how members of Generation Z can use and handle their money (or lack of it).

