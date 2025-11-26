What your R370 Sassa SRD grant can buy at Shoprite

For the 8.7 million people who have to survive on a Sassa SRD grant, the only gift they want is for their family to go to bed on a full tummy.

For people who have a job and earn a decent salary, R370 for a whole month’s food does not sound like much and make no mistake it is not, but stretched carefully it can extend your budget on Black Friday.

We asked Shoprite what it could offer someone for their R370 SRD Sassa money and it said your R370 can get you Shoprite’s most powerful basket yet this Friday.

For just R366, shoppers can get a full basket, including 5kg of chicken, canned beans and meat and a six-item “essentials combo”. These products are all part of Shoprite’s Black Friday deals or ongoing subsidised combos.

Why R370 for the basket?

“In a tough economy, Shoprite continues to stretch every rand with real savings on everyday essentials. This Black Friday, Shoprite is cutting through the clutter with deals that deliver real impact with a sub-R370 basket to prove it,” it said..

“The R370 total is not arbitrary either – it is equivalent to the monthly Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant amount and a reminder of just how far every rand can stretch when real value is on offer.”

Using a mix of Black Friday deals and ongoing low-price combos, Shoprite customers can put together a powerful grocery shop this November with staple items that offer genuine nourishment and stretch across multiple meals.

Here is the SRD grant shopping list

This graph shows what your shopping list would look like for the R370 basket:

Included in the basket is 5kg of individually frozen mixed chicken portions for R179, any three tins of Koo Baked Beans for R39 and any two tins of Bull Brand canned meat for R49. Add to this the essentials combo for R99, that includes 2kg rice, 2.5kg maize meal, 500g pasta, 750ml cooking oil and 400g soya mince.

With an XtraSavings card, the total cost of this basket is R366.

“This Black Friday, we wanted to show what meaningful savings look like,” the retailer says. “It is about dignity and impact. R370 is a significant amount for many and deals are a reminder of what Shoprite stands for: real savings for those who need it most.”