How understanding your brain can help build a savings habit

Understanding the psychology behind financial decision-making can help people develop healthier saving habits and build greater financial resilience over time.

For many South Africans, saving remains one of the most difficult financial habits to maintain.

While rising living costs and economic uncertainty play a role, the biggest obstacle may be what’s happening in your mind.

According to Liberty, understanding the psychology behind financial decision-making can help people develop healthier saving habits and build greater financial resilience over time.

“Many people believe that successful saving is simply a matter of discipline or earning more money. In reality, behavioural science tells us that our brains are wired to favour immediate rewards over future benefits,” says Shalia Naidoo, head of behavioural science, insurance and asset management at Standard Bank Group.

Instant gratification

Naidoo notes that this tendency, known as present bias, explains why it’s often easier to spend money today than to save for a goal that may only be realised years from now.

Whether it is retirement, buying a home or building an emergency fund, long-term financial goals can feel distant and abstract, making them easy to postpone.

“Another common behavioural barrier is what psychologists refer to as future self-disconnect. Research suggests that people often think about their future selves almost as though they are someone else, making it harder to prioritise financial decisions that will benefit them years from now.

“When we struggle to identify with our future selves, saving can feel like sacrificing today’s happiness for someone we don’t yet know. The challenge isn’t a lack of ambition; it’s understanding how our brains naturally make decisions.”

Turning good intentions into good saving habits

Naidoo highlights that behavioural science also shows that successful savers don’t necessarily have stronger willpower. Instead, they create systems that reduce the need to make difficult financial decisions repeatedly.

Automating monthly savings, separating savings into specific goals and celebrating small milestones can make long-term financial objectives feel more achievable.

“Breaking larger ambitions into smaller, measurable targets also creates a sense of progress that keeps people motivated,” she said.

“The more tangible a goal becomes, the more likely we are to stay committed to it. Small wins build confidence, and confidence builds consistency.”

The South African reality

She notes that the reality is most South Africans continue to face significant financial pressures, with many households balancing increasing living costs, debt obligations and competing financial priorities.

“These realities make saving more challenging, but behavioural science suggests that financial stress also affects the way people think.

“When people experience financial pressure, their attention naturally shifts towards immediate needs. That leaves less mental capacity for long-term planning. Recognising this is important because it reminds us that better financial outcomes are not achieved through guilt or self-criticism, but by building practical systems that make saving easier.”

Naidoo adds that financial freedom is built through consistent actions rather than perfect decisions. Understanding how behaviour influences money management allows individuals to create habits that support their long-term goals, even during challenging economic times.