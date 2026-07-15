These are the top five car brands South Africans under 35 are buying – and none are Chinese

The report found that car brand choices of under-35s reflect practicality over status.

Standard Bank’s 2026 Youth Barometer report shows that Chinese car brands are gaining popularity among South Africans under 35, although Toyota and Volkswagen remain the two most-purchased brands between 2021 and 2026.

The report, compiled with Youth Dynamix (YDX) and Liberty, reveals what South Africa’s youth spend their money on and how they are engaging with credit. The findings are drawn from the spending, saving and borrowing habits of Standard Bank and Liberty customers under 35.

“They are buying homes despite affordability pressures, using credit strategically to build financial credibility, engaging with savings, investment and insurance products earlier than many assume,” read the report.

“They make practical, value-driven decisions when buying cars, consequently reshaping the automotive market through the rise of Chinese brands.”

Tough time to be a young adult

Tshiamo Molanda, head of personal banking South Africa at Standard Bank, noted that the country’s youth are navigating life in an economy where a tertiary qualification no longer guarantees a professional job and where the path to financial stability is far less predictable than it was for previous generations.

“Today’s youth are pursuing these goals in a world where the path to stability has become far more complex, expensive and uncertain,” said Molanda.

“Instead of being deterred by this economic uncertainty, rising living costs and delayed life milestones, they are adapting their financial behaviours to navigate these realities.”

Demand for cars remain strong among under 35s

The report released on Tuesday highlighted that some individuals under 35 make aspirational choices when buying cars; however, most purchases are practical, with the majority of under-35 buyers financed by Standard Bank opting for second-hand vehicles.

“More affordable options among Chinese brands are also gaining traction as an entry point to car ownership,” noted the report. “So, despite economic pressures and persistently high youth unemployment, demand for cars among South African youth remained strong.

“This suggests that those with jobs have continued to prioritise vehicle ownership, even as financial pressures mounted. Many likely see it as a worthwhile investment in maintaining their independence and ability to participate in the economy.”

Salaries

The report highlighted that Standard Bank financed vehicle purchases by retail customers worth R89.2 billion between 2021 and April 2026. Under-35s accounted for 34.9% of all those purchases.

Most of these purchases were not made by the highest-earning youth. Clients earning between R20 000 and R50 000 per month accounted for 51.9% of all purchases, followed by those earning more than R50 000 per month, who represented 23.7%.

More affluent clients accounted for 16.9% of purchases, while those earning under R20 000 accounted for the remainder.

Car brands youth buy most

The report found that under-35s car brand choices reflect practicality over status, with Toyota and Volkswagen remaining the dominant brands by volume. Ford, Suzuki and Hyundai complete the top five brands.

According to the findings, one of the most significant developments has been the rise of Chinese manufacturers, particularly Chery and Haval, which have transformed the entry-level and mid-market segments through competitive pricing and high-specification offerings.

“Chinese brands have emerged as the fastest-growing part of the market, increasing by more than 423% between 2021 and 2025,” the report read.

Why youth choose Chinese brands

The report noted that the growing popularity of Chinese brands reflects a shift towards value-driven purchasing decisions. Competitive pricing, strong specifications and extended warranty offerings have made new-vehicle ownership more accessible to youth who may previously have relied on the used-vehicle market.

Chinese-brand financing among under-35 clients is predominantly a new-vehicle phenomenon. Nearly 7 in 10 (67.9%) of youth who finance Chinese cars buy brand-new vehicles.

In comparison, only 29.5% of youth buys new cars when all other brands are included. This reflects the role Chinese brands are playing in making new vehicle ownership more attainable for consumers in the key 25-34 age segment.

“Chery has emerged as one of the fastest-growing brands, driven largely by the success of the Tiggo 4 Pro and a strong concentration of new-vehicle sales. Haval has experienced steadier growth, supported mainly by the Jolion and H6 SUV models, and remains one of the largest Chinese manufacturers within the portfolio.

“Other Chinese manufacturers have become an increasingly important part of the vehicle finance landscape too, particularly among youth. Newer entrants such as Omoda, Jaecoo, Jetour and MG contribute to the growth in new-vehicle sales and continue to broaden consumer choice.”

Youth and home loans

Zandile Makhoba, research & insights lead at Liberty, said this socio-economic context has produced a generation that often makes surprisingly mature financial decisions at an early age because they don’t take financial security for granted.

“The finding that young South Africans are thinking about their financial futures much earlier than many people assume points to a generation that is actively building financial resilience.”

The report revealed that buying or building a home is one of the top priorities for under-35s. “Over the last three years, applicants under 35 have consistently accounted for approximately 40% of all home loan applications received by Standard Bank,” read the report.

“While this share has declined slightly compared to earlier years, recent trends suggest that participation has stabilised rather than continuing to fall.”

2026 saw youth buying their first homes

Youth account for 40.1% of all approved home loan applications. In 2026, approximately 77% of youth borrowers were purchasing their first home, representing a notable increase from 2023.

Across the period analysed, first-time buyers account for approximately 74% of all youth borrowers on average.

“This indicates that youth housing demand is being fuelled primarily by new entrants into the market rather than by existing homeowners upgrading, downsizing or expanding their property portfolios,” said the report.

“The growing proportion of first-time buyers aligns closely with the increase in loans covering more than the property price and suggests that improved access to finance is helping more young consumers take their first step onto the property ladder.”

How youth is navigating adulthood

“For me, the most compelling finding is not simply what young people are doing with their money, but what their choices reveal about how they navigate adulthood in a rapidly changing world,” said Youth Dynamix director, Andrea Kraushaar.

Standard Bank partnered with Youth Dynamix to ensure that 2026 edition was more than a financial report by adding a customer voice explaining why young people treat money the way they do.

Young people continuously demonstrate recurring behavioural patterns including: