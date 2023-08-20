How young people can ensure they land a job interview

Applying for a job for the first time is a daunting prospect for young people, but it does not have to be if you ensure that you stand out.

Graduates can ensure that they land a job interview when they are ready to enter the working world if they prepare properly. A good CV and cover letter will help you stand out and then you must be ready to bring your A-game.

While looking for a job for the first time is a rite of passage for most young people on the precipice of launching their careers, repeated rejection is the by-product of a landscape where youth unemployment sits at a staggering 46.3%.

“We face a contracting local economy with far too few jobs and too many young people who need employment,” Nkosinathi Mahlangu, head of the youth employment portfolio Head at Momentum Metropolitan, says.

“Young people are hungry to work and excited to start their careers, but in a highly competitive environment, they must have an edge that gets them noticed by prospective employers.”

That is why Momentum Metropolitan recently hosted its first Dream to Thrive workshop, aimed at helping young people confidently find employment. Mahlangu says these four key take-outs were covered at the workshop, to help young people land their dream jobs:

Your CV must be outstanding

Your CV is the first thing a prospective employer sees of you. “You want to make sure the odds are in your favour and to do this, you need a top-notch, updated CV that is thorough and showcases your skills in 30 to 60 seconds. In that time, you must aim to wow the potential employer.”

Every CV must have a few basics, such as your name, contact details, ID number, area you live in and whether you have a driver’s licence. It must also include your education details, employment history and any achievements.

Finally, it must include a personal summary or career objective summary that lists your skills, strengths and career goals. “Keep it brief, punchy and sell yourself, but be careful not to come across as arrogant,” cautions Mahlangu.

If you want to have an outstanding CV, it must be short and not longer than two A4 pages. Be consistent with your format and ensure there are no typos or grammatical errors as this can deter employers. Ask a friend to proof-read if you are not confident or try a free online tool. Also tailor your CV for each application to make it as relevant as possible for the role you are applying for.

Good cover letter

It is true that sending the same cover letter to many companies saves you time in the short-term but it decreases your chances of getting a job quicker than you can say ‘spray and pray’. Customising your cover letter for each application will help you stand out.

“Do some research on the company and learn about its business needs and company culture, as well as what it expects from the person filling the position you are after. In your cover letter, lay out the value you can bring to the company, with this in mind. Focus less on what you will get from the role and more on what you will bring to the role.”

Mahlangu says you must also ensure that your passion shines through. Address the recipient by name, rather than Sir/Madam and you will already be a step ahead.

Be the best version of yourself

Congratulations! You landed an interview thanks to your compelling CV and cover letter but your job is not done.

There are several ways you can prepare for an interview to present yourself in the best possible light:

Be presentable. The accepted dress differs across industries. For example, the dress code in an advertising agency or tech company might be more relaxed than in a legal firm or large corporate. However, rather err on the side of caution and aim for smart or smart-casual, making sure your hair and nails are neat, shoes are clean and clothes are ironed.

Be prepared. Do your research on the company beforehand, know your CV back to front and practise your answers to the questions likely to be asked, finding ways to marry your experience and knowledge with the job requirements.

Be courteous. Arrive 10 to 15 minutes early, put your mobile on silent and know the name of the person interviewing you. When you meet the interviewer, give a firm handshake and a warm and confident greeting, while you make eye contact.

At the job interview

On the day of the interview, you may worry that your sweaty palms and quivering voice will get the better of you but Mahlangu says nerves are a good thing and the extra adrenalin can even help to keep you sharp when it is crunch time. “Plus, employers expect that candidates will be a little nervous.”

However, there are a few tactics you can employ to manage your anxiety and win the interviewer over:

Slow down and breathe and take your time to answer complex questions.

Stay calm. Listen carefully and be careful not to spiral into a monologue where you talk at the interviewer rather than to them. This phenomenon is a by-product of nerves but by being aware of it, you are less likely to fall victim to it.

Answer questions confidently but remember there is a fine line between confidence and overconfidence. Be friendly, courteous, concise and above all, honest.

Ask questions because it shows interest in the company and helps to keep things conversational.

Send a thank-you email following the interview, with any job references or materials you promised to share.

“Remember, even if you do not land the job, each interview will help refine your interview skills. Should you not be appointed, always remain professional and consider (politely) asking for feedback. If you take this information constructively, you can use it to better your presentation for future interviews.”