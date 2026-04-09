PMBEJD writes to SAHRC as rising food prices undermine constitutional right

The cost of the basic household food basket increased from approximately R4 051 in January 2021 to around R5 401 by January 2026.

The Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group (PMBEJD) has asked the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) to investigate how rising food prices, low wages and climbing costs of essential services are undermining the constitutional right of low-income households to access sufficient food.

The written submission reveals how the cost of a basic household food basket rose substantially in 2021 and early 2026, while wage growth and social protection measures have not kept pace with the rising cost of living.

PMBEJD is a civil society organisation founded in 2018. It focuses on economic justice, producing evidence-based research on household affordability, and campaigning for improved living standards.

The group is best known for its Household Affordability Index, tracking food prices for low-income households.

Food prices keep rising

The group’s monthly Household Affordability Index serves as the foundation for the submission to the SAHRC.

The index has revealed that the cost of the basic household food basket increased from approximately R4 051 in January 2021 to around R5 401 by January 2026, representing a roughly 33% increase in nominal terms over five years.

“Although food inflation moderated during certain periods after 2023, price levels remained permanently higher,” noted the written submission.

“For households already allocating a large share of income to food purchases, this cumulative increase translated directly into reduced affordability and increased vulnerability to hunger”.

Low-income households at risk

PMBEJD highlighted that the burden of rising food prices is particularly severe for low-income households because food expenditure accounts for a disproportionately large share of their budgets.

According to the group, estimates suggest that low-income households typically spend between 40 and 60% of their income on food. In situations of extreme poverty, this proportion can be even higher.

The SAHRC, is an independent constitutional body tasked with promoting and protecting human rights, and it is currently holding the National Investigative Hearing into the food systems of South Africa.

The inquiry seeks to examine systemic failures in the national food system, including structural economic barriers, corporate influence, policy gaps, and land access, and invites submissions from civil society, experts, and the public.

PMBEJD, with its submission, aims to ensure that the lived experiences of food insecurity are considered, to hold institutions accountable, and to contribute evidence that could inform recommendations to improve access to sufficient, affordable, and nutritious food across the country.

Social-grant recipients struggle most

The group noted that households reliant on the national minimum wage and social grants, including the Child Support Grant, are structurally unable to afford adequate nutrition once unavoidable household expenses such as electricity and transport are paid.

In practice, many households must reduce dietary diversity, rely increasingly on cheaper, calorie-dense foods, and incur debt to secure basic meals.

“By January 2026, the average monthly cost of feeding a child was estimated at approximately R948,” said the group.

“Over the same period, the Child Support Grant stood at R560 per month. This represents a shortfall of approximately R388 per child each month.”

PMBEJD highlighted that the gap indicates that current social protection measures are insufficient to secure basic child nutrition. “In a country where child stunting affects approximately 27% of children, such gaps raise serious concerns regarding long-term public health and developmental outcomes.”

Wages, essential costs and food poverty

PMBEJD said the national minimum wage has increased over time; however, rising essential costs absorb much of this income before households are able to purchase food.

“By January 2026, the national minimum wage provided an income of approximately R4 387 per month.

“However, average monthly transport costs were estimated at around R1 680, while pre-paid electricity costs for a modest level of household consumption were approximately R1 182.”

The group noted that after paying these unavoidable expenses, only around R1 875 remains for food and other household necessities.

When distributed across a four-person household, this leaves roughly R469 per person per month, significantly below the official food poverty line of R777.

“This evidence illustrates a structural mismatch between wages and the cost of basic survival, meaning that employment does not necessarily protect households from hunger.”