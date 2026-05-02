When life gives you chips… stop overpaying for them

Some bags of potato chips are close to R30 a bag. Here's how to save on chips without losing flavour.

There’s no snack more delicious than a potato chip. It’s the law of chill and snacking and has been for a long time.

Until now, because having to fork out cash closer to the dark side of R30 for a bag of premium chips can be a pain that’s not worth the moreish yum of what roughly equates to 50c a bite. Shrinkflation over the years just added to the pain.

And while some retailers try to hide the blow of exorbitant potato chip prices by offering two or three bags for R40 before upping the price to torturous levels, it’s not softened, it’s exacerbated.

Consumers are no fools and perhaps it’s time to switch from a well known brand to something else. Not just because you can, and for bucks’ sake, but also because taking the time to discover an alternative can deliver a delicious surprise.

In protest of paying almost R25 for a bag of well-known tomato sauce chips or R27 or more for an uber premium brand, I went in search of chips that are much easier on the pocket and, well, easy on the yum-side, too. And the surprise was pleasant at both ends, because snacking does not have to be forfeited in tough times, it can just be swapped out for what turned out to be something a wee bit nicer.

Cheaper does not mean zero flavour

Chrispy’s chips are at the top of the must-buy list. For almost R10 cheaper at retail (depending on where you shop for it) than a same-old brand of chips, you’re getting serious value and even better delicious, whoever makes this brand has taken a lot of care to offer a better product at a better price, and tossed in some innovative flavours too.

The tomato sauce flavour is exceptional. Chips are not lightly dusted with flavour, they’re bursting re, and you can taste it. The cheese and onion, regular cheese and salt and vinegar are all premium quality.

Seriously good chips. Picture: Hein Kaiser

But you absolutely have to try the Chrispy’s Masala chips. It’s unreal if you like spicy. There’s a zing to it that makes your tastebuds sing.

PS, another thing about the brand, because unknowns can sometimes be quite oily, these chips are not. I would not be surprised if as the brands distribution widens, it could become the new go-to snack.

Another contender and more widely available is the Frimax brand of chips. Equally as generous with flavour and also as well-priced.

This brand has been around since the early ’80s but discover it now, if you have not already.

Again, using the tomato sauce chip as a yardstick, the zing is there, the moreishness is there and the price as friendly as Chrispy’s.

Generous flavours over traditional brands

Now, if you have not had Spokies yet, you’re missing out. Originally a snack you had to travel to the Western Cape to enjoy, it’s been rolling out across Gauteng over the past few years.

A deliciously dusted maize snack that’s again, much easier on the pocket and again, seriously good. The Sweet Chilli Boo a personal favourite.

Then, for flavour that doesn’t leave your fingers and makes you want to lick every speck of spicy bbq from any available surface before washing up… it’s called Go-Slows and it’s made by the same folk that gifted the world Spookies, It’s a nak-snack, not a chip. Go-Slows come in various flavours, eight others beside bbq.

Truda snacks, the manufacturer, also makes a puffed corn snack called Flyers. It’s lightweight, but the flavour is Mike Tyson, so to speak.

Kaizer Chiefs chips are delicious. Picture Hein Kaiser

Kaizer Chiefs chips, launched some time ago but rarely found on shelves, has made a resurgence in some retail stores.

It’s selling on special for under R20 and, these chips are simply delicious. So far, I’ve seen a hot BBQ and tomato sauce flavour, And they’re amazing. Realy good, premium chip value at a much more affordable price.

The bottom line, before I carry on waxing lyrical about the great quality that’s available at much better prices than the familiar brands we all flock to… is exactly that.

Because when it comes to potato chips and corn snacks, penny wise and pound foolish does not apply in this case.