Sars strikes: MaMkhize’s luxury cars up for auction

Those interested in buying the vehicles must pay a R50 000 registration fee, and can view the cars in person in Johannesburg and KwaZulu-Natal.

Among the luxury cars is a 2022 Mercedes-Benz S680 Maybach Edition 100, one of only 100 made worldwide.

A total of 13 cars and a tour bus linked to the controversial businesswoman Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize are set to be auctioned online next week.

Bids for the 14 vehicles are welcome from 27 June to 2 July 2025.

Some of the cars set to be auctioned, including the tour bus, still have Royal AM Football Club’s branding on the sides. The Football Club, formerly known as Bloemfontein Celtics, was bought by Mkhize in 2021 and moved it to KwaZulu-Natal.

A 2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen ONYX. Picture: Bidders Choice website

Cars to be auctioned

According to Bidders Choice’s website, the vehicles will be auctioned because of a case related to the South African Revenue Services (Sars) against Royal AM Football Club.

The football club was placed under curatorship by the taxman to recover money owed by Mkhize. She reportedly owes Sars at least R37 million in tax debt.

A 2020 Bentley Continental GTC (2019 Edition). Picture: Bidders Choice website

Names and prices of cars

Among the luxury cars is a 2022 Mercedes-Benz S680 Maybach Edition 100, one of only 100 made worldwide. This type of car has previously been auctioned for R5.6 million, while a standard one can be purchased for R4 454 000.

Another luxury car set to be auctioned is the 2020 Bentley Continental GTC (2019 Edition), which used models can be found in the range of R4 million.

A 2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen ONYX, which is understood to be a rare vehicle because of the ONYX package. For one, an individual can expect to pay more than R2 million, depending on the condition, mileage, and specific features.

Bidders will also have the opportunity to purchase a 2022 BMW i7 xDrive 60, a new model available for R2 825 000.

A 2022 BMW i7 xDrive 60. Picture: Bidders Choice Website

The rest of the vehicles

The rest of the vehicles from Mkhize’s collection that will be auctioned include:

2018 Mercedes-Benz V-Class Maybach Bus

2012 BMW 750i

2018 BMW GT 640i

2016 BMW X1

2012 BMW X6 Xdrive 40d

2013 Toyota Hilux 2.7VVTI Double Cab

2019 Toyota Hilux 2.7VVTI Single Cab

2014 Mercedes-Benz Marcopolo G7

2009 Nissan NP300 Hardbody

2016 Volkswagen Crafter

Earlier this year, the Royal AM Football Club returned to the market after a deal between Chockalingam Moodley of Global Investments and Sars fell through.

According to a SARS curator, Jaco Venter’s media statement, Global Investments was notified on 19 March of their successful bid to acquire the status of Royal AM and was asked to pay within three days of notification, but the deal collapsed due to non-payment.

“The purpose of this communication is to notify interested parties of the outcome concerning the intended sale or auction of the Royal AM Football Club,” read the curator’s statement.

