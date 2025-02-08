Fast to run to court but slow to pay taxes: Sars boss reacts to Shauwn Mkhize’s court defeats

Controversial businesswoman and reality show star Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize had court troubles this week.

SA Revenue Service Commissioner Edward Kieswetter has welcomed two court judgments against Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize, taking a veiled dig at the controversial businesswoman and reality show star.

The taxman raided Mkhize’s La Lucia, Durban, mansion late last year as part of an “effort to combat tax evasion and criminal activity that undermines the country’s economy”. It also secured a preservation order against her Royal AM Football Club.

The order joined an earlier one granted against the Shandi Trust also linked with Mkhize.

Mkhize’s companies: Off the pitch and into the court

Troubles with Royal AM’s finances led to the National Soccer League suspending its remaining fixture for the season last month. This was challenged in court via an urgent application.

The application called for a letter of assurance to be given by the curator that Royal AM would be able to meet its financial obligations to play the rest of the season. It said the curator’s initial refusal was irrational and unlawful.

However, the application was struck from the roll this week with costs, due to a lack of urgency.

A day later, Mkhize suffered another blow in court when the Pietermaritzburg High Court dismissed a leave to appeal application by Shandi Trust to stay the preservation order against it. This was also struck from the roll with costs.

Pay your taxes

Kieswetter said SARS was pleased by the court’s decision and claimed taxpayers were quick to run to the court but slow to pay up.

“Taxpayers have a legal obligation to at all times fulfil without fail and remain compliant with their tax affairs. It boggles the mind that taxpayers will turn to courts with ease yet derelict in their responsibility to meet with their obligations with similar enthusiasm.”

He said SARS is responsible for administering the law without fear or favour and ensuring that all taxpayers who are expected to register, file and pay their taxes do so with ease.

“In executing our mandate, SARS will remain committed to dealing lawfully with taxpayers who are acting with wilful intent to neglect their tax obligations.

“The role of tax in addressing the country’s pressing challenges of paying for pensions, grants, financing schooling, and health cannot be over-emphasised,” he added.

