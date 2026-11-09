Shop smart this Black Friday: How to spot a scam before you pay

Here are four Black Friday scams to watch out for and six habits to help keep your money safe.

Black Friday bargains are designed to make shoppers act fast. So are scams. With International Fraud Awareness Week running from 15 to 21 November and Black Friday following on 27 November, the Retail Credit Services (RCS) encourages South Africans to pause and check before they click, pay or share personal information.

Fraudsters are counting on that rush. Audrey Roberts, Customer Operations Executive at RCS says the South African Banking Risk Information Centre (SABRIC), revealed that South Africans lost R2.4 billion to digital banking crime in 2025, an average of almost R22 000 per incident.

Most of it came from social engineering, where criminals trick people into sharing information or approving payments, rather than from attacks on banks’ systems.

Two tricks scammers rely on

“Most scams rely on one of two tricks,” says Roberts. “They either rush you with fake urgency or win you over with fake trust. Once you know these tricks, a scam becomes much easier to spot.”

Artificial intelligence (AI) is making scams harder to recognise. Criminals use it to write polished, personalised messages that appear to come from a real business, or even from someone you know.

“The spelling mistakes that used to give scams away are disappearing,” adds Roberts.

“AI writes convincing messages in seconds, and deepfakes can produce realistic photos and videos. If a message seems to come from a brand or person you trust, check it through a channel you already know, like the official website or a number you’ve saved yourself.”

If you use AI chatbots to hunt for deals, Roberts advises against typing in passwords, card details, ID numbers or other personal information, as what you enter may be stored or reviewed.

Four Black Friday scams to watch for

The fake deal. Copycat websites or social media adverts selling big-brand goods at unbelievable prices. The goods never arrive, and your card details may be stolen.

The delivery scam. An SMS, WhatsApp or email saying a parcel is delayed or that you owe a small delivery or customs fee. Track orders only through the retailer’s official website or app.

The fake giveaway. Competitions or voucher offers that ask for personal details, an “admin fee” or your one-time PIN (OTP) to claim a prize. Genuine competitions never ask for your OTP.

The fake helpline. Scammers plant fake contact numbers online so they appear in search results and AI search summaries. Call a store only on the number listed on its official website or your order confirmation.

Six habits that help keep you safe

If a deal looks too good to be true, it probably is.

Check the full web address. A padlock or “https” doesn’t prove a website is genuine.

Never share your PIN, password or OTP, and don’t approve a banking app notification for a payment you didn’t make.

Be wary of sellers who insist on an instant EFT instead of a card payment.

Use mobile data, not public Wi-Fi, when you shop online or bank.

Keep your phone locked and updated, use a strong, different password for each account, switch on two-step verification and only download apps from official app stores.

“RCS will never call, SMS or email you asking for your PIN, password or OTP,” says Roberts. “If someone does, even if they know some of your details, it’s a scam.”

If you think you’ve been scammed

Roberts urges anyone who suspects a scam to stop all contact and act quickly.

“Keep the messages, screenshots and proof of payment, as these help when you report it,” she says. “There’s no shame in being targeted. These criminals are professionals; reporting quickly limits the damage and helps protect others.”

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