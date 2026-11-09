Two women found murdered in abandoned buildings in Theunissen

Free State police have established a multidisciplinary task team to hunt for the suspects involved in the murder of two women.

Police in the Free State have established a multidisciplinary task team to hunt for the suspects involved in the murder of two women found dead in abandoned buildings.

The shocking discovery was made by police and children over the weekend. Two women were found murdered in abandoned buildings on separate crime scenes in Theunissen, Lejweleputswa District.

Two women found dead in abandoned buildings

In the first murder scene reported, someone summoned the police to a possible murder scene at Le Roux Street at approximately 3.40am on Saturday.

When officers arrived, they met a member of the Neighbourhood Watch, who directed them to an abandoned building.

Free State police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thabo Covane said that the police found an African female lying motionless inside the premises.

“The victim was discovered half-naked with multiple injuries to the head and stomach. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by Emergency Medical Services personnel,” Covane said.

The victim’s next-of-kin identified her as Nthabiseng Moiloa, 32.

Moiloa was found half-naked with multiple injuries

Preliminary investigations by the South African Police Service (Saps) revealed that Moiloa sustained multiple stab wounds. The police are also not ruling out the possibility that someone may have sexually violated her.

In the second crime scene, officers attended to the scene at around 6pm on Sunday. The report states that children were playing at an abandoned building near the Day Care Centre in Masilo, Theunissen.

“The children were exposed to a horrific scene when they discovered the body of a half-naked woman inside a toilet with serious head injuries,” Covane said.

The victim’s body was in a state of decomposition. Police identified her as Kedibone, 25.

Lieutenant General Thabang Solomon Lesia, the Provincial Commissioner of the Saps in the Free State, has established a multidisciplinary task team, led by the Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Unit, to hunt for the suspect(s).

Motive of the separate murders remains unclear

Covane said the motive of the separate murders remains unclear but will form part of the investigation. The police haven’t made any arrests yet.

Moiloa and Kedibone’s murders come at a significant time. The Saps in the province are about to launch the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide. The launch will take place in the Lejweleputswa District at Odendaalsrus.

“The Saps condemns in the strongest terms the killing of women and remains committed to ensuring that the perpetrator(s) are brought to book,” Covane said.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect(s) to come forward and report to the Task Team Commander, Lieutenant Colonel James Mahlatsi, on 073 463 8990.

Alternatively, people can contact the Saps Crime Stop Number on 08600 10111. They can also send an anonymous tip-off on the MySaps app. Police will treat information with strict confidentiality.