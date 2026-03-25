In case you missed it: Masemola faces criminal charges | Top SA death causes 2023 | Easter egg prices soar

Catch up on the biggest stories this Wednesday, 25 March 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola is set to be formally charged in connection with the R360 million South African Police Service (Saps) health services tender awarded to criminally accused businessman Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala.

Meanwhile, South Africa recorded almost 500 000 deaths in 2023, a decrease from the previous year.

Furthermore, Easter is around the corner, and Easter egg prices are higher than ever this year.

Weather tomorrow: 26 March, 2026

Heavy downpours are expected in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the Northern Cape and the Free State on Thursday, 26 March, while KwaZulu-Natal braces for hot and humid weather. Full weather forecast here.

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Fannie Masemola to face criminal charges over Cat Matlala’s R360m Saps tender

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola is set to be formally charged in connection with the R360 million South African Police Service (Saps) health services tender awarded to criminally accused businessman Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe confirmed that Masemola was issued with a court summons on Wednesday, 25 March.

He is scheduled to make his court appearance on 21 April, reportedly on charges of violating the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

CONTINUE READING: Fannie Masemola to face criminal charges over Cat Matlala’s R360m Saps tender

SIU seeks to expand lifestyle audits to cover livestock, land and international travel

Picture: iStock

The government is moving to implement changes in how lifestyle audits are conducted to ensure that no loopholes are exploited to evade detection.

On Wednesday, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) presented to parliament an assessment of existing guidelines and advisory services on how the government can strengthen lifestyle audits in the public service.

Acting head of the SIU, Leonard Lekgetho, said while the SIU used to follow the Department of Public Service and Administration’s (DPSA) guide on implementing lifestyle audits, it has now been adjusted to align with the SIU’s investigative approach. This way, no stone will be left unturned.

CONTINUE READING: SIU seeks to expand lifestyle audits to cover livestock, land and international travel

These are the top causes of death in South Africa in 2023

Image: iStock

South Africa recorded almost 500 000 deaths in 2023, a decrease from the previous year.

The numbers show a continuing recovery from the devastating Covid pandemic in 2021, according to Statistics South Africa’s latest Mortality and Causes of Death report.

The data is drawn from the country’s civil registration system and reflects, according to Stats SA, “deaths collected through the South African civil registration system maintained by the Department of Home Affairs”.

CONTINUE READING: These are the top causes of death in South Africa in 2023

Cat Matlala to remain in custody as his cop ‘girlfriend’ among those granted bail

Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala appears at Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on 25 March 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala will stay behind bars, while his co-accused are set to be released after securing bail.

Matlala appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 25 March 2026 in connection to the awarding of a R360 million health services tender with the South African Police Service (Saps).

The contract was awarded to Matlala’s company, Medicare24 Tshwane District, in June 2024 and was later cancelled in May 2025 after alleged irregularities were uncovered.

CONTINUE READING: Cat Matlala to remain in custody as his cop ‘girlfriend’ among those granted bail

Shrinkflation: Is the magic of Easter slowly fading?

Picture: x/@BeaconTreats

Easter is around the corner, and Easter egg prices are higher than ever this year. The price of a 36-unit box of Beacon marshmallow eggs has almost doubled from what it was six years ago. The reality is that Easter eggs are now becoming as expensive as regular chicken eggs, if not more.

Consumers are spending more on groceries and are left choosing between what is truly needed to get by for the month versus sweet treats that are more of a desire to carry on yearly traditions than a necessity in the household.

Although stores may offer different brands at various price points, this comparison focuses on the price increase on the box of 36 Beacon marshmallow eggs that can be found at local stores throughout the years.

CONTINUE READING: Shrinkflation: Is the magic of Easter slowly fading?

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Bester says he didn’t escape | SABC journalist suspended | Maimane calls for R1bn to support podcasters