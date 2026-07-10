SPAR recalls multiple yoghurts over spoilage, gastro risk, these products affected

A machine malfunctioned during production, resulting in product blowing.

The National Consumer Commission has issued an urgent nationwide alert after SPAR recalled several yoghurt products linked to a production fault that could cause stomach illness.

The recall affects SPAR Fat Free Yoghurt, Low Fat Yoghurt, Double Cream Yoghurt, Indulge Double Cream Yoghurt and SPAR Active Drinking Yoghurt products.

Affected products

The affected products have a sell-by date of 9 August 2026 and a use-by date of 12 August 2026 and were sold nationally through SPAR stores from 15 June 2026.

“SPAR informed the NCC that the recall is due to a machine malfunction during production, resulting in product blowing. This may cause changes in the product’s taste, smell, and appearance. Consumption of the affected products may cause stomach upset,” the NCC said.

“Consumers who have purchased any of the affected products should not consume them. They are advised to return the products to their nearest SPAR store for a full refund or exchange.”

The NCC encouraged all consumers to respond promptly to product safety recalls.

Here is the full list of products affected

BMW recall

Meanwhile, BMW South Africa has recalled nearly 11,000 vehicles across multiple models after safety concerns over starter defects raised risks of engine failure, overheating and visible smoke.

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) confirmed the recall on Thursday.

It affects 10,961 BMW 3 Series, 4 Series, 5 Series, 7 Series, X3, and X4 vehicles sold in South Africa from 2016 onwards.

BMW recommends that consumers who own the affected vehicles to refrain from using the “Remote Engine Start” function via the My BMW App or the remote-control key until the repair has been completed.

Consumers are further urged to immediately visit their nearest authorised BMW dealership to arrange for an inspection and repair. Any corrective work relating to this recall will be carried out at no cost to the consumer.