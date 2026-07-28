Add avocados to your winter recipes for some natural fibre.
Winter happens to be the season when supporting the body’s natural defences becomes top of mind and avocados can play a valuable role here.
Avocados are a source of fibre, which contributes to optimal gut health. This matters because gut bacteria help regulate the immune system and protect against invading pathogens that cause disease.
Avocados are also high in copper and this nutrient, together with antioxidants lycopene and beta-carotene, supports, maintains and regulates immune function.
But avocados offer more than nutritional value alone, they also bring comfort, flavour and versatility to winter meals.
Serves: 2-4
Preparation time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 20 minutes
Ingredients:
- Avocado or olive oil for cooking
- 30 ml (2 tbsp) Cajun spice
- 2 chicken breasts, sliced into strips
- Juice of ½ lemon + extra
- 2 garlic cloves, crushed
- 250 ml (1 cup) orzo pasta
- 625 ml (2½ cups) chicken stock
- 125 ml (½ cup) cream
- Salt and pepper
- Handful dill + extra
- 1 avocado, sliced
Method:
- Heat a splash of oil in a large frying pan on medium-high. Mix the Cajun spice through the chicken and fry for about 3 minutes on each side until golden. Squeeze the lemon juice over. Remove chicken from the pan and keep aside.
- Add another splash of oil to the pan and fry the garlic and orzo for 2 minutes while stirring, until toasted. Add the stock, cover and cook for about 8 minutes or until orzo is tender.
- Return the chicken with the cream, bring to a simmer and cook for 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Remove from heat and stir through dill.
- Serve topped with avocado, garnished with extra dill and lemon slices with a drizzle of oil over the top.
Recipe supplied by www.avocado.co.za.Print
Recipe of the day: Creamy orzo with chicken, avo and lemon
Ingredients
-
- Avocado or olive oil for cooking
-
- 30 ml (2 tbsp) Cajun spice
-
- 2 chicken breasts, sliced into strips
-
- Juice of ½ lemon + extra
-
- 2 garlic cloves, crushed
-
- 250 ml (1 cup) orzo pasta
-
- 625 ml (2½ cups) chicken stock
-
- 125 ml (½ cup) cream
-
- Salt and pepper
-
- Handful dill + extra
-
- 1 avocado, sliced
Instructions
- Heat a splash of oil in a large frying pan on medium-high. Mix the Cajun spice through the chicken and fry for about 3 minutes on each side until golden. Squeeze over the lemon juice. Remove chicken from the pan and keep aside.
- Add another splash of oil to the pan and fry the garlic and orzo for 2 minutes, while stirring, until toasted. Add the stock, cover and cook for about 8 minutes or until orzo is tender.
- Return the chicken with the cream, bring to a simmer and cook for 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Remove from heat and stir through dill.
- Serve topped with avocado, garnished with extra dill and lemon slices, with a drizzle of oil over the top.