Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Recipe of the day: Creamy orzo with chicken, avo and lemon

Picture of Thami Kwazi

Compiled by Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

3 minute read

28 July 2026

02:06 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Add avocados to your winter recipes for some natural fibre.

Avo Orzo recipe

Picture: Supplied

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Winter happens to be the season when supporting the body’s natural defences becomes top of mind and avocados can play a valuable role here.

Avocados are a source of fibre, which contributes to optimal gut health. This matters because gut bacteria help regulate the immune system and protect against invading pathogens that cause disease.

Avocados are also high in copper and this nutrient, together with antioxidants lycopene and beta-carotene, supports, maintains and regulates immune function.

But avocados offer more than nutritional value alone, they also bring comfort, flavour and versatility to winter meals.

Serves: 2-4

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

  • Avocado or olive oil for cooking
  • 30 ml (2 tbsp) Cajun spice
  • 2 chicken breasts, sliced into strips
  • Juice of ½ lemon + extra
  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 250 ml (1 cup) orzo pasta
  • 625 ml (2½ cups) chicken stock
  • 125 ml (½ cup) cream
  • Salt and pepper
  • Handful dill + extra
  • 1 avocado, sliced

Method:

  1. Heat a splash of oil in a large frying pan on medium-high. Mix the Cajun spice through the chicken and fry for about 3 minutes on each side until golden. Squeeze the lemon juice over. Remove chicken from the pan and keep aside.
  2. Add another splash of oil to the pan and fry the garlic and orzo for 2 minutes while stirring, until toasted. Add the stock, cover and cook for about 8 minutes or until orzo is tender.
  3. Return the chicken with the cream, bring to a simmer and cook for 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Remove from heat and stir through dill.
  4. Serve topped with avocado, garnished with extra dill and lemon slices with a drizzle of oil over the top.

Recipe supplied by www.avocado.co.za.

Print

Recipe of the day: Creamy orzo with chicken, avo and lemon

Avo Orzo recipe

Add avocado’s to your Winter recipes for some natural fibre.

RELATED ARTICLES

 

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale

    • Avocado or olive oil for cooking

    • 30 ml (2 tbsp) Cajun spice

    • 2 chicken breasts, sliced into strips

    • Juice of ½ lemon + extra

    • 2 garlic cloves, crushed

    • 250 ml (1 cup) orzo pasta

    • 625 ml (2½ cups) chicken stock

    • 125 ml (½ cup) cream

    • Salt and pepper

    • Handful dill + extra

    • 1 avocado, sliced

Instructions

  1. Heat a splash of oil in a large frying pan on medium-high. Mix the Cajun spice through the chicken and fry for about 3 minutes on each side until golden. Squeeze over the lemon juice. Remove chicken from the pan and keep aside.

  2. Add another splash of oil to the pan and fry the garlic and orzo for 2 minutes, while stirring, until toasted. Add the stock, cover and cook for about 8 minutes or until orzo is tender.

  3. Return the chicken with the cream, bring to a simmer and cook for 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Remove from heat and stir through dill.

  4. Serve topped with avocado, garnished with extra dill and lemon slices, with a drizzle of oil over the top.

Read more on these topics

food recipe recipe of the day

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics More changes in the MK party: Is Zuma losing faith in his inner circle?
South Africa ‘Xenophobic violence’, building hijackers and drugs: Inside Nigeria and SA’s high-stakes meeting
News Here’s why corruption-accused Mokwele is ‘disheartened’ by public prosecutor’s latest move
Politics Is Andrea Johnson’s exit a blow to corruption fight? Expert weighs in
Motoring Fuel price pain for motorists next month? Here’s what you could expect at the pump

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News