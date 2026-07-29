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Recipe of the day: Winter fisherman’s pie

Picture of Kaunda Selisho

Compiled by Kaunda Selisho

Journalist

4 minute read

29 July 2026

05:05 pm

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Topped with crisp, golden puff pastry, this comforting seafood pie is packed with flavour and perfect for sharing on a chilly evening.

Winter fisherman’s pie

Chunks of white fish, smoked fish and prawns are folded into a rich, milk-based sauce with leeks, spinach, peas, dill and chives topped with crisp, golden puff pastry. Picture: Supplied

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As winter settles in many South Africans find themselves stuck in a cooking rut, repeating the same comfort meals week after week. Winter is the perfect time to embrace warming, nourishing dishes, like large pies that bring people together around the table.

Chunks of white fish, smoked fish and prawns are folded into a rich, milk-based sauce with leeks, spinach, peas, dill and chives in this winter fisherman’s pie. Topped with crisp, golden puff pastry, this comforting seafood pie is packed with flavour and perfect for sharing on a chilly evening.

Ingredients

  • 300 g firm white fish – hake or monkfish filleted and cut into chunks
  • 200 g whole prawns or shrimp deveined
  • 300 g smoked fish – snoek, angelfish, haddock
  • 300 ml full cream milk
  • 1 small onion peeled and halved
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 3 sprigs fresh tarragon optional
  • 5 ml whole black peppercorns
  • butter for frying
  • 1 large shallot peeled and finely diced
  • 3 leeks rinsed and thinly sliced
  • 2 cloves of garlic crushed
  • 90 g plain flour
  • 250 ml fresh cream
  • 200 g baby spinach cooked and drained
  • 100 g baby peas
  • 15 ml fresh dill finely chopped
  • 15 ml fresh chives finely chopped
  • Sea salt and black pepper
  • 400 g ready-rolled puff pastry defrosted for the pie topping
  • Plain flour for dusting
  • 1 egg beaten

Method

  1. Place the white fish, smoked fish, prawns or shrimp, halved onion, bay leaf, tarragon and peppercorns in a lidded casserole and pour over the milk. Bring to the boil and then simmer for 15-20 minutes until the seafood is cooked. Remove the fish and prawns and strain the milk, reserving the liquid. Peel the prawns and flake the fish, discarding the shells and any bones. Set aside.
  2. Heat the butter in a large saucepan over medium heat and fry the onion and leeks until soft and translucent. Stir through the crushed garlic and plain flour to create a thickened paste. Cook for a minute then pour in the infused milk, whisking the mixture until smooth. Add the spinach and peas and cook for a minute. Slowly add in the cream, stirring to combine and reducing if necessary. The sauce needs to evenly coat the back of a spoon. When thickened to the right consistency, remove the sauce from the heat.
  3. Stir through the fish and prawn meat then add in the chopped dill and chives. Season the mixture to taste and transfer into a large ovenproof dish.
  4. Roll out the puff pastry on a lightly floured surface to fit the pie dish. Gently cover the pie mixture with the pastry, pressing the edges down to seal in the filling. If desired, decorate the top of the pie with any leftover pastry. Brush the pastry all over with beaten egg and bake the pie in a preheated 220°C oven until golden and flaky.
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Recipe of the day: Winter fisherman’s pie

Winter fisherman’s pie

As winter settles in many South Africans find themselves stuck in a cooking rut, repeating the same comfort meals week after week. Winter is the perfect time to embrace warming, nourishing dishes (like pies) that bring people together around the table.

  • Author: Rediscover Dairy

Ingredients

Scale
  • 300 g firm white fish – hake or monkfish filleted and cut into chunks
  • 200 g whole prawns or shrimp deveined
  • 300 g smoked fish snoek, angelfish, haddock
  • 300 ml full cream milk
  • 1 small onion peeled and halved
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 3 sprigs fresh tarragon optional
  • 5 ml whole black peppercorns
  • butter for frying
  • 1 large shallot peeled and finely diced
  • 3 leeks rinsed and thinly sliced
  • 2 cloves of garlic crushed
  • 90 g plain flour
  • 250 ml fresh cream
  • 200 g baby spinach cooked and drained
  • 100 g baby peas
  • 15 ml fresh dill finely chopped
  • 15 ml fresh chives finely chopped
  • Sea salt and black pepper
  • 400 g ready-rolled puff pastry defrosted for the pie crust
  • Plain flour for dusting
  • 1 egg beaten

Instructions

  1. Place the white fish, smoked fish, prawns or shrimp, halved onion, bay leaf, tarragon and peppercorns in a lidded casserole and pour over the milk. Bring to the boil and then simmer for 15-20 minutes until the seafood is cooked. Remove the fish and prawns and strain the milk, reserving the liquid. Peel the prawns and flake the fish, discarding the shells and any bones. Set aside.
  2. Heat the butter in a large saucepan over medium heat and fry the onion and leeks until soft and translucent. Stir through the crushed garlic and plain flour to create a thickened paste. Cook for a minute then pour in the infused milk, whisking the mixture until smooth. Add the spinach and peas and cook for a minute. Slowly add in the cream, stirring to combine and reducing if necessary. The sauce needs to evenly coat the back of a spoon. When thickened to the right consistency, remove the sauce from the heat.
  3. Stir through the fish and prawn meat then add in the chopped dill and chives. Season the mixture to taste and transfer into a large ovenproof dish.
  4. Roll out the puff pastry on a lightly floured surface to fit the pie dish. Gently cover the pie mixture with the pastry, pressing the edges down to seal in the filling. If desired, decorate the top of the pie with any leftover pastry. Brush the pastry all over with beaten egg and bake the pie in a preheated 220°C oven until golden and flaky.

– Recipe supplied by Rediscover Dairy

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