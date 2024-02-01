‘The impossible, possible’: Why you should embrace AI

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has worthwhile benefits for the workplace.

Artificial Intelligence has found its way into the workplace. Image: iStock

If the fear of getting replaced by a chat-bot has kept you up at night, then it’s time to up your game because only the fittest will survive.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has found its way into the workplace, forcing workers to adapt or face possible extinction.

With the rise of AI programmes in post-Covid years, it’s clear that the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) cannot be ignored.

Head of data at Tesserai, Varsha Ramesar, said it’s important for people and organisations to jump aboard the 4IR train.

“As technologies such as AI and others transform industries at an unprecedented pace, it has become imperative for South African workplaces to prioritise education and training initiatives to empower individuals with the skills necessary to thrive in the digital era,” he said.

The upside

AI technologies like Chat GPT have simplified routine tasks, providing instant results when prompted.

While using AI can fast-track certain tasks and save time for workers, it has posed a threat to some jobs – causing many employees to worry about the possibility of losing their livelihood.

“Despite these concerns about job security, AI is expected to create millions of new jobs and opportunities,” Ramesar said, highlighting the urgent need for workers to evolve amid a rapidly progressing labour market.

“Instead of shying away from the capabilities of the technology, it’s an opportunity for professionals to embrace its capabilities and enhance their job functions by learning and upskilling themselves to take advantage of the host of new opportunities.”

Advanced education system

Although AI has grown rapidly worldwide, it’s still relatively new and while many have embraced it, others are yet to discover its benefits.

Remesar noted that South Africa’s AI growth is hindered by challenges in skills development. He said the challenges stemmed from educational gaps within higher education institutions, limited resources, and shortage of AI training programmes.

“To tackle these issues effectively, it is essential to incorporate AI education into the national curriculum, prioritise upskilling programmes with a specific focus on AI, utilise digital platforms to enhance accessibility of AI education, and encourage the development of public-private partnerships to support initiatives in AI education.”

‘The impossible, possible’

When it comes to AI, embracing change is seemingly the way to go. Ramesar advised professionals to focus on the benefits of using AI rather than fearing it.

“Avoiding [AI] is like facing a future with the dimmer switch turned down – an environment that is difficult to navigate, where opportunities become less discernible, and progress appears less illuminated.

“Embracing AI in the workplace, on the other hand, is like unleashing a productivity maestro – fine-tuning efficiency, inspiring innovation, and crafting a landscape where businesses and employees flourish.

“It’s an opportunity to make the seemingly impossible, possible,” Ramesar said.

