Volkswagen recalls Polo and Taigo models bought in 2022 and 2024

The recall stems from a defect that affects the front passenger airbag module.

Volkswagen Group South Africa has notified the National Consumer Commission (NCC) that it is recalling Polo and Taigo vehicles bought in 2022 and 2024.

The Consumer Protection Act 68 of 2008 protects consumers from hazards and ensures their well-being and safety by governing product recalls. The NCC can order a recall if a product is deemed unsafe or poses a potential risk to the public.

What is wrong with the cars?

The cars are being recalled because of a faulty part in the gas generators of the front passenger airbag module.

“In the event of an accident with deployment of the front airbag, there may be a reduced protective effect by the front passenger airbag and an increased risk of injury to the passenger.

“Furthermore, the gas generator housing may burst, or components of the gas generator housing may come loose and cause serious or deadly injuries to vehicle occupants,” said the NCC.

How many cars are affected?

VW told NCC that there are 142 Polo and eight Taigo cars affected. 141 Polo cars were made available for sale nationally from 20 December 2022.

One Polo and eight Taigo cars were made available for sale from 29 January 2024.

Affected consumers are advised to take the following steps:

1. Deactivate the front passenger airbag.

2. Refrain from using the front passenger seat.

3. Submit vehicle to any VWSA-approved dealer for a check and, if necessary, replacement of the affected components.

The first recall of Polo

This is not the first recall of Polo models. Mid-May Polo Sedans, sold nationally from 2 April 2025, were part of a recall of other cars.

VW informed NCC that the latch plates for the rear seatbelt were produced with insufficient hardness. Therefore, in the event of powerful deceleration (accident or hard braking), “there may be a reduced retention or protective effect and related increased risk of injury.”

There are 905 Polos with this issue. Those who purchased the car during the period must contact an approved Volkswagen dealer for a check and, if necessary, replacement of the affected components.

