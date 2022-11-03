WATCH: The great resignation and quiet quitting spinoff: ‘Act your wage’

Devina Haripersad

Given the state of the economy and the financial pressures pressing down on staff coupled with unreasonable workloads, employees across the board are doing so much more than just quiet quitting. They are hitting back by ‘acting their wage’.

The ‘Act Your Wage’ trend has slowly been gaining momentum on TikTok since the beginning of this year with many social media users subscribing to its values. Videos have garnered up to 14 million views, and it’s growing by the day.

Since 2020, employees were inclined to the quiet quitting trend that was doing its rounds on social media. According to reports, quiet quitting is an application of work-to-rule, in which employees work within defined work hours and engage in work-related activities solely within those hours.

ALSO READ: Quiet quitting – Here’s what the law says, and how it could affect your employment

The term describes quite literally what employees have set their mind to do without alerting their line managers and immediate seniors that they were no longer giving a 110% to the job and going the extra mile.

They are were only motivating themselves enough to do the bare minimum, within the confines of their key roles and responsibilities.

Spin off from ‘The Great Resignation’

Quiet quitting seemed to be a spin off from the Great Resignation era.

The Great Resignation, also known as “The Big Quit” and the “Great Reshuffle”, are economic trends in which employees have voluntarily resigned from their jobs, beginning in early 2020 in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Norton Rose Fulbright, a global firm, has cited reasons for resigning as wage stagnation amid rising costs of living, limited opportunities for career advancement, hostile work environments, lack of benefits, inflexible remote-work policies, and long-lasting job dissatisfaction.

But, employees who were not able to completely abandoned their posts, resorted to quiet quitting.

MyWellBeing, a mental health wellness company, has said that quiet quitting has seen a decrease in depression and a better quality of work life for the vast majority of employees who have subscribed to the notion.

Employers hit back with ‘quiet hiring’

The problem with quiet quitting though, which saw a mass exodus of skilled employees, was that employers had to find ways to assign the entire workload without committing the necessary additional capital towards employees salaries and better incentives.

NOW READ: Are you quiet quitting? Here’s how to ensure a good work-life balance

That’s when employers started to ‘quiet-hire’.

Quiet hiring is described as a strategy by employers to give additional responsibilities and unpaid extra workload to hard-working employees.

All they need is one hard-working employee who loves their job. Asking this employee to perform extra tasks which entails working beyond their work hours (without directly asking them to) becomes a common practice.

But, now, even committed employees are passive-aggressively hitting back at this quiet hiring by “acting their wage.”

Age Your Wage

Like quiet quitting, the “Act Your Wage” trend is about not doing more than the duties stipulated in Key Performance Areas or their job’s roles and responsibilities, and carrying out these tasks within timeframe of working hours.

But, “Act Your Wage” takes it a step further.

It encourages the employees to protect their work-life balance and stand up for themselves when they are assigned additional responsibilities without any salary adjustments or paid time off.

The movement has gained its fair share of criticism though, as human resource experts have warned that such reactions could be seen as ‘insolence’ and might result in disciplinary action.

American right-wing political commentator and author, Matthew Welsh, has spoken out against the trend.

WATCH: Employee demonstrates ‘Act your wage’ trend

Forbes has also released a report saying that even though it was good to set boundaries, the trend could be detrimental to one’s long-term success in their career.

“Slow-walking your job isn’t the answer. You may temporarily feel good when you say “no” to the boss and assert your autonomy of not being forced into working long hours without any appreciation or extra compensation.

ALSO READ: Will the 4-day work week improve your wellness? We may soon find out

“After a while, this attitude can become entrenched. It’s an us against them mentality. Workers will spend more time extricating themselves from working than the actual work,” write Jack Kelly says.

Do what’s best for you

But, financial expert, Dave Ramsey, recently told the Nasdaq publication that the ‘Act Your Wage’ movement might not be the worst thing.

He advised that if its about reducing stress, living one’s best life, and not working beyond their financial compensation, then acting one’s wage might be the best thing to do.

WATCH: When the hard work gets rewarded with more work