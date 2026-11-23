It will be interesting to see if any other Springbok coaches or players conduct press conferences in their home language over the rest of the week.

The Springboks, possibly in an effort to avoid any slip-ups, conducted their entire team announcement press conference in London on Monday in IsiXhosa. With head coach Rassie Erasmus banned and not allowed to do any media activities, it was led by assistant coach Mzwandile Stick.

Last week, World Rugby banned Erasmus from doing media duties and attending matchdays, including communicating with his staff and players, for six games, due to his comments about the match officials after the Boks went down to France in Paris about 10 days ago.

However, immediately after the sanction was handed down by an independent World Rugby panel, less than a day after the comments were made, SA Rugby requested a full misconduct hearing for Erasmus.

An SA Rugby spokesperson explained that the organisation respected the process but requested an opportunity for their coach to contextualize his comments and assure the panel that it was not his intention to allege that any match official had acted with ulterior motives.

Erasmus’ home language is Afrikaans, and thus sometimes he is unable to accurately convey what he wants to say when speaking English, and SA Rugby felt this should be taken into account.

No hearing yet

But World Rugby have yet to accept SA Rugby’s request or schedule a full misconduct hearing, and it seems the Springboks have thus answered in kind.

Stick spoke Xhosa during the entire team announcement conference on Monday in London, with former EP Kings lock and SuperSport presenter Kuhle “Kooks” Sonkosi translating for him, probably in an effort to make sure nothing was said that could be misconstrued.

It isn’t strange for Stick to speak Xhosa in a press conferences. He often communicates with journalists, and gives sound bites, in South Africa in his home language. He mostly, however, conducts himself in English.

In fact, last week he spoke in English during the captain’s press conference on Friday before the match against Ireland, and then again afterwards on Saturday evening … but it seems this week he is taking no chances.

It will be interesting to see if the Springboks double down on this going forward and if other coaches and players will speak in their home language, of Afrikaans or Xhosa, or something else, with a translator giving the English version, in press conferences over the rest of the week.

The Boks face France in the Nations Championship final at Twickenham at 6.40pm on Sunday.