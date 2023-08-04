Woolworths has most expensive groceries in July, Makro the cheapest – see more here

By Vukosi Maluleke

Woolworths came in as the most expensive store to buy basic groceries at in July, while Makro was the cheapest.

While shopping for the grocery basket at all other major retailers totaled under R500, Woolies cost R510, which was R13 more than the second most expensive store, Pick ‘n Pay (PnP).

Makro, at R426.90, left customers with more change in their pockets by retaining its spot as the least expensive food retailer.

In June, Pick n Pay was the most expensive, while Makro was still the cheapest.

The Outlier survey, which compares 12 basic food items across eight major retailers, found a difference of R84 between the cheapest and most expensive grocery stores – up by R30 compared to June.

What’s in the basket?

Outlier’s grocery basket consists of these items:

700g Albany Superior Sliced White Bread, or store brand

2-litre sunflower oil (cheapest option)

2.5 kg Iwisa maize meal

2.5kg Selati white sugar

2-litre milk (cheapest option)

2kg Tastic rice

2.5 kg Snowflake cake flour

175g bar of Dettol herbal soap

500g Fatti’s and Moni’s spaghetti

400g Smooth Black Cat peanut butter

1kg Jungle Oats

100 tagless Joko teabags

Increase in prices

So, what’s behind the increase?

The price of sunflower oil increased by R15 at Makro and R7 at Woolworths in just over a month.

Spar’s flour price increase is another notable difference, increasing by R10 to R49 in the past month.

According to Outlier, monthly fluctuations in grocery prices are normal as some months reflect wider fluctuations than others.

Some brands cost more

When it comes to pricing some brands cost more than others.

Comparing sugar and maize meal, the survey found that while the cheapest 2.5kg packet of sugar costs R44.99 at Food Lover’s Market, Huletts-branded sugar is priced at R53.99 at Woolworths.

The cheapest 2.5kg packet of maize meal had a R31.99 price tag at Boxer, while Pick ‘n Pay priced its Pride maize meal at R49.99 – costing customers R18 more.

🛒The average cost for our basket of 12 staple items in July was R480, which is slightly cheaper than last month

🛒Based on our basket, there’s a price difference of R84 between the most expensive and the cheapest retailers



Boxer, Food Lover’s Market, Shoprite and Makro were the least expensive, while it costs more to shop at Checkers, Spar, PnP and Woolworths.

