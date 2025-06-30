WIN: 1 of 5 Heineken® 0.0 F1 Movie hampers up for grabs! Valued at R5 000!

Win 1 of 5 Heineken 0.0 hampers including DOUBLE tickets for the F1 Movie at any IMAX cinema PLUS snacks for two, valued at R1 000 each!

Heineken® 0.0 takes pole position at the F1® movie premiere

South Africa, 27 June 2025: The South African premiere of F1® THE MOVIE was more than just an opulent ‘green’ carpet meets racetrack moment. With Heineken® 0.0 at the heart of it all, the night brought together friends, fans, and familiar faces to show that you don’t need alcohol to enjoy the moment — just good company, great storytelling, and a drink that keeps you in the driver’s seat.

From track to theatre, Heineken® 0.0 took centre stage at the IMAX Mall of Africa, blending seamlessly into the thrill of Formula 1® and the sophistication of film — all while reinforcing a modern, inclusive message: there are zero reasons needed to choose moderation.

Hosted by celebrity F1 fan and radio host, Anele Mdoda, the theatre was packed with South African movers and shakers, including the likes of Girlie Lukhele, Khuli Chana, Bonko and Lesego khoza, Zakes Bantwini, Karabo Didi and so many more.

“As a brand, we’ve always believed culture has the power to shape behaviour. Tonight’s premiere is proof of that,” said Warrick Wyngaard, Marketing Communication Manager for Heineken® South Africa. “This filmbrings together emotion, adrenaline, and culture. The same ingredients make Heineken® 0.0 such a natural fit. We’re leading the conversation around moderation in a way that feels aspirational, modern, and completely in step with how people are choosing to live and socialise today.”

Heineken® 0.0 was announced as an official global partner of Apple Original Films’ F1® THE MOVIE, a collaboration brought to life with a new campaign directed by the movie’s director/producer himself, Joseph Kosinski, and which features the film’s stars, Brad Pitt and Damson Idris. Heineken® 0.0 features directly in the film, reinforcing its natural place in the world of Formula 1® – a world the brand has been in partnership with since 2016.

With F1® THE MOVIE set to hit cinemas nationwide on 27th June, Wyngaard says that Heineken® 0.0 is leading the conversation about shifting drinking norms, featuring in cultural spaces where audiences are already reconsidering how they socialise.

“Lifestyles are changing and drinking habits are too. More people are choosing low and no-alcohol options for a night, for a lifestyle shift, or just because. We’re adapting to give people the freedom to choose what suits them best,’ continues Wyngaard.

For Wyngaard the premiere wasn’t just a first look at F1® THE MOVIE, it was a bold expression of where culture is headed. “It was a proud moment to be there as Heineken® 0.0, and to have the backing from the global brand team as well as many local celebs and media personalities. This really showcased the incredible transformation in societal views we are witnessing.”

From racing fans to film lovers, guests left not only excited for the nationwide release but inspired to embrace moderation and celebrate life’s moments with confidence, intention, and a cold Heineken® 0.0 in hand. Get into the driver’s seat and catch F1® THE MOVIE in theatres today. Join the movement and share your story with #NowYouCan #EnjoyHeinekenResponsibly.

Heineken® supports responsible drinking. Alcohol Not for Persons under the age of 18 years.

