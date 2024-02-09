WIN: 2-night stay at Chundu Island, Zambia valued at R46 000

1 lucky reader stands a chance to win 2 nights at Chundu Island, an island safari, including land & water based activities.

Private and peaceful, a birdlover’s paradise bounded by wildlife, here you will find the best of Africa’s natural offerings from a seasonal beach and flooded marshes to lush wetlands and open grasslands.

Breathtaking Chundu Island, accessible by boat, is only 21kms upstream from Zimbabwe’s legendary Victoria Falls. Eight spacious palm thatched en-suite rooms, each with their own private deck and perfect view of the Zambezi, are nestled beneath the magnificent riverine trees.

Chundu is perfectly positioned to provide guests with prime access to the Zambezi National Park, where 4×4 safaris soak up the sights and sounds of the African bush. Enjoy the wealth of the bush and Zambezi River with walking trails, river cruises and fishing.

Chundu provides the perfect foil to the bustling town’s excitement. Maximize the flight to Victoria Falls and enjoy the peace and privacy of island living, canoeing and sunset cruises as well as game drives and bush walks.

To find out more, visit www.chundu.co.za

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SeoloAfrica/ @seoloafrica

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/seoloafrica/ @seoloafrica

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SeoloAfrica @seoloafrica

Prize includes:

As part of The Citizen Valentine’s Month competition, one lucky reader will win the following:

A 2-night stay for 2 people sharing at Chundu, an island safari located 21 km from Victoria Falls.

Breakfast, lunch & dinner, tea & coffee

2 safari activities (land or water based)

Basic ‘bush’ laundry (hand wash, dry & fold)

Transfers from Zambezi National Park Gate to Chundu Island twice a day at set times

Included activities: Morning & evening game drives, canoeing, sundowner cruise, river cruise, bushwalks, fun fishing, visit to the Falls

Morning & evening game drives, canoeing, sundowner cruise, river cruise, bushwalks, fun fishing, visit to the Falls Excludes: park fees, early or late and unspecified transfers, drinks from the bar or mini

bar, extras from the Curio Shop, professional guided fishing, land and air transfers, drinks, gratuities and items of a personal nature.

park fees, early or late and unspecified transfers, drinks from the bar or mini bar, extras from the Curio Shop, professional guided fishing, land and air transfers, drinks, gratuities and items of a personal nature. The prize does not include any extra items that have not been mentioned

This prize is not transferable or exchangeable for cash

Competition closes Thursday, 29 February 2024, at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online and in print. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions and specific terms and conditions related to The Citizen Valentine’s Month competition 2024. Existing Premium members get an automatic entry to all citizen.co.za competitions.