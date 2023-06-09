WIN: 2-Night stay at Plains Camp valued at R28 800

By Zarko Jevtic

With its guided walking safaris and a sleep out deck experience, your father will have everything he needs for a perfect getaway.

As part of The Citizen Father’s Month competition, one lucky reader will get a chance to with an amazing 2-night stay at Plains Camp.

Plains Camp at Rhino Walking Safaris offers exclusive guided walking trails with expert guides in the Kruger National Park. An intimate camp of 4 stylish en-suite tents from where you experience Africa’s sights, sounds, scents and textures of nature on foot, and revel in encounters with big game at their own level.

The ultimate safari experience has got to be discovering nature on a walking trail. Plains Camp, on the only officially declared wilderness concession in the Kruger National Park was established specifically to provide this unique and exciting experience. Plains Camp’s focus is on exploring the 12 000 hectares of unspoilt reserve allocated for our exclusive use on foot, with short game drives to finish off afternoon walks. The trail guides are highly qualified and experienced conservationists.

This respect is reflected in the camp itself, a shady tented haven which nestles under a thicket of knobthorn trees, overlooking the Timbetene Plain and waterhole. The décor is reminiscent of a bygone era of luxury, with authentic antiques and the finest white linens. With only four en-suite tents, the ambience and service is personal and intimate.

Picture: Supplied.

For the adventurous, a walk to the sleepout decks can be booked, where the guide cooks a traditional South African braai over an open fire, and the night is spent under the stars listening to the night sounds so far removed from civilisation.

Picture: Supplied.

Prize includes

A two night stay for 2 guests at Plains Camp at Rhino Walking Safaris, Kruger National Park, South Africa valued at R28 000.

Includes accommodation, all meals (brunch, high tea & dinner), teas & coffees, morning walk & afternoon walk/game drive. Transfers between Rhino Post Safari Lodge and Plains Camp at scheduled times.

Excluded other than the transfers above, any additional early or late transfers, park fees, all drinks, laundry, optional gratuities and items of a personal nature. Any other items not mentioned in the prize.

How to enter

Competition closes Friday, 30 June 2023, at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online and in print. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions and specific terms and conditions related to The Citizen Father’s Month competition 2023.