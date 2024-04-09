Competitions

WIN: 2-nights at Euphoria Golf & Lifestyle Estate valued at R5 000

Stand to WIN a 2 night weekend stay at Euphoria Golf & Lifestyle Estate set in the beautiful Waterberg Mountain range including breakfast.

Nestled amidst the breathtaking landscapes of South Africa, Euphoria Estate stands as a beacon of luxurious living and natural beauty. this estate offers residents an unparalleled lifestyle experience.

The estate boasts a range of residential options, from spacious family homes to luxurious villas, each designed with the highest standards of craftsmanship and attention to detail. Whether you’re looking for a cozy retreat or a spacious estate, there’s a home to suit every lifestyle.

Visit: www.euphoriaestate.co.za

T&Cs apply:

  • Includes breakfast & accommodation for 2 people sharing
  • Prize is valid 30 September 2024
  • Subject to availability
  • Fri or Saturday or Saturday and Sunday
  • Excludes land & air transfers
  • The prize does not include any extra items that have not been mentioned
  • This prize is not transferable or exchangeable for cash

Competition closes Sunday, 28 April 2024, at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online and in print. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions and specific terms and conditions related to The Citizen Valentine’s Month competition 2024. Existing Premium members get an automatic entry to all citizen.co.za competitions.

