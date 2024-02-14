WIN a hamper with Johnnie Walker Blonde

1 lucky reader stands to WIN a Johnnie Walker Blonde hamper including branded merchandise valued over R1 200!

Hamper includes:

1X Johnnie Walker Blonde bottle 1X Jonnie Walker Blonde branded cooler bag 1X branded tote bag 1X branded picnic blanket 1X branded bucket hat 1X branded water bottle/flask 1X branded waist bag 1X branded buff multifunctional headwear

Introducing the new Blonde in town: A new chapter in whisky innovation

Johnnie Walker, the world’s number one Scotch whisky, is taking a walk on the bright side with the announcement of its latest addition to the South African market, Johnnie Walker Blonde. This exciting new expression marks a significant milestone in the brand’s journey, as it continues to push the boundaries of whisky craftsmanship.

Retailing for R399 at select liquor retailers nationwide, Johnnie Walker Blonde is set to captivate the palates of whisky enthusiasts and new whisky drinkers across the country. Whether enjoyed neat or in a cocktail, the new innovation serves as the perfect companion for the casual, daytime drinking occasion this summer.

Johnnie Walker Blonde is a testament to the brand’s dedication towards continuously improving its offering and customer satisfaction. This innovative whisky offers a unique and delightful taste experience, presenting a fresh and vibrant profile that sets it apart from the traditional Johnnie Walker range.

The new innovation from Johnnie Walker delights the palate with notes of honey, caramel, and fresh fruit flavours, creating a luscious and indulgent taste. The whisky’s delicate smokiness adds an intriguing layer of complexity, making it a truly delectable choice for discerning whisky connoisseurs. With its entry into the South African market, Johnnie Walker Blonde is set to revolutionize the whisky scene with its exceptional blend and tantalizing flavours, offering a remarkable whisky experience unlike any other.

“We are thrilled to introduce Johnnie Walker Blonde in South Africa.” said the Marketing and Innovations Director at Diageo South Africa, Natalia Celani. “This new expression represents a new chapter in our journey of innovation. With Johnnie Walker Blonde, we wanted to offer something fresh and exciting, while preserving the exceptional quality that has become synonymous with our brand. We believe this new variant of Johnnie Walker will captivate both whisky enthusiasts looking for a smoother and lighter finish and those new to the category with what we call a surprising taste of sunshine.”

Johnnie Walker Blonde comes in an elegantly designed bottle that reflects the vibrant spirit of the whisky within. With its modern twist on the iconic Johnnie Walker branding, and the bottle captures the essence of this exciting new label in the brand’s history.

