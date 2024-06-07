Competitions

WIN: The Scout. A portable Smokeless Fire valued at R9 950

1 lucky reader stands to WIN The Scout. The future of fire-pits that are Smokeless & lightweight valued at R9 950!

The future of the fire-pit is here… it’s called Smokeless.


304 Stainless Steel

304 quality stainless can stand up to heat, wind, sun, and rain for years without showing any signs of wear

Smokeless units have a double wall design, using aerodynamics to maximize combustion and burn away excess carbon.

Proudly South African

Smokeless Fires are designed and manufactured in the KZN Midlands.

The lightweight and extremely portable Smokeless Fire: The Scout. A compact but efficient little brother to The Original, The Scout has the same minimalist, modern design you’ve come to love from the Smokeless Fires team. Get all the luxury for half the price, and your backyard will never be the same.

Dimensions: 40cm x 60cm x 60cm

Weight: 14kgs

Heat Capacity: 10 – 12PAX

www.smokelessfires.com

@smokelessfires

Prize includes:

As part of The Citizen Father’s Month giveaway competition, one lucky reader will win the following: 

The Scout. A lightweight and portable Smokeless Fire pit.

Includes:

  • Delivery
  • The prize does not include any extra items that have not been mentioned
  • This prize is not transferable or exchangeable for cash

Competition closes Sunday, 30 June 2024, at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online and in print. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions and specific terms and conditions related to The Citizen Father’s Month competition 2024.

CLICK TO ENTER

