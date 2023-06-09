WIN: Two night stay for four at Valley of the Rainbow valued at R4 000

By Zarko Jevtic

A mere 2-hour drive from Johannesburg/Pretoria, near the towns of Dullstroom and Belfast, lies a popular fly fishing location surrounded by mountains, indigenous forests, and rivers. Valley of the Rainbow is the perfect country and nature estate to spoil your father with a special prize from The Citizen Father’s Month competition.

It is the perfect escape, well situated on the primary tourist routes from Johannesburg and Pretoria to the eastern escarpment and Lowveld regions of Mpumalanga, South Africa.

Picture: Supplied

Valley of the Rainbow offers its guests a spectacular diversity of fauna and flora including a variety of birds, indigenous tree and wildlife species. This amazing destination is now offering guided adventure experiences in nature to suit all ages and a fantastic programme for the winter holidays.

Fantastic programme for the Winter Holidays

This incredible destination has recently introduced an array of nature-based guided adventure experiences catering to individuals of all ages.

In addition, an outstanding programme awaits visitors during the Winter Holidays. There’s something for everyone, including options for families, school groups, and adult groups.

The two-night and one-day programme, is the perfect mid-week breakaway for multi-generational families or a group of friends.

Transportation:

For convenience, the destination offers transportation services to and from Johannesburg for groups of 12 or 20. Travellers can enjoy a comfortable journey in a luxurious overland truck.

Programme Highlights:

Here’s a glimpse of what the Valley of the Rainbow Winter Holidays programme offers:

Tuesday:

An evening boma dinner braai at the tented camp

Night walk to experience a variety of wild animals and night birds (Nile monitor, cape clawless otter, civet cat, genet, owls, and nightjars)

Sleepover in tented chalets (maximum 18 persons)

Wednesday:

Morning boma breakfast

Fly fishing morning clinic (teach basics for beginners – provide rods) – specialist instructor.

Short afternoon hike to the mountain camp

Camp dinner braai at the mountain camp, followed by a hike to a spot to experience stars and galaxy with a specialist astronomer with a telescope

Sleep under the stars in pop-up tents (own sleeping bag required)

Thursday:

Camp breakfast

A short hike to the valley

Check out

Minimum group number: 10 persons

For more visit the Valley Of The Rainbow website.

Prize includes

Experience the best that nature has to offer at Valley Of The Rainbow with The Citizen Father’s Month competition. One lucky reader will win the following prize:

A two night stay family tented chalet for 4 persons

A picnic basket for 4 persons

The total prize value is R 4 000

The winner’s prize is valid until June 2024

Subject to availability

Prize does not include or form part of the Winter Holiday programme

The prize does not include any extra items that have not been mentioned

How to Enter

Competition closes Friday, 30 June 2023, at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online and in print. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions and specific terms and conditions related to The Citizen Father’s Month competition 2023.