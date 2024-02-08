WIN with ProbiFlora™

1 lucky reader stands a chance to WIN a ProbiFlora™ hamper packed with on-the-go essentials valued at R1000!

ProbiFloraTM knows that life’s greatest adventures happen when you’re on the move. That’s why we’re thrilled to introduce our exclusive ProbiFlora™ hampers, each valued at R1000!

These hampers are carefully crafted and multi-purposed to add convenience to your lifestyle and experiences.

Here’s a peek at what’s waiting for you inside your versatile hamper:

Multi-Purpose On-the-Go Bag: Your new adventure companion, perfect for beach trips, picnics, family gatherings, or simply relaxing in your garden or on the patio. This bag combines style with functionality, featuring convenient inside pockets.

Lunch Bag/Cooler: Keep your snacks and drinks cool with this trendy lunch bag.

Water Bottle: Perfect for keeping you hydrated and easily fits into your multi-purpose on-the-go bag.

PVC Bag: Rain or shine, your belongings stay safe and dry in this PVC bag.

Handbag Umbrella: Be prepared for unexpected rain with a stylish handbag umbrella.

Mini First Aid Kit: Adventure-ready! This kit ensures you’re always equipped for life’s surprises.

Wet Wipes: Stay fresh with ten anti-bacterial hand wipes that fit in your pocket.

ProbiFloraTM’s range of products are available from leading pharmacies and retailers nationwide. For more information, visit https://probiflora.co.za/ and join the conversations on Instagram and Facebook.

