Meet your Miss South Africa’s top 10 for 2022

In a glamorous event at The Maslow Hotel in Sandton on Monday evening, the Miss South Africa organisation announced the top 10 contestants who will compete for the crown this year.

This was the first in-person top 10 reveal since 2019.

In attendance included Bonang Matheba and current Miss SA Lalela Mswane.

The judges who picked the Miss SA top 10 2022 were radio host and actress Thando Thabethe, Miss SA 2015 Lisel Laurie, fashion designer Khosi Nkosi, True Love editor-in-chief Makhosazana Zwane-Siguqa, actor Simoné Nortmann, body-positive activist Tracey-Lee Lusty Horwitz and Dentsu CEO Koo Govender.

Thabethe’s swimwear and lingerie brand Thabooty’s is the official swimwear brand for the pageant this year.

Meet your Miss SA Top 10

This year’s pageant will be hosted in Pretoria at Time Square on 13 August 2022. It was announced that Bonang’s House of BNG was selected as the celebratory MCC for the pageant for a fourth consecutive year.

Keaoleboga

Keaoleboga Nkashe, 26, from Itsoseng, North West, is a post-graduate student, freelance model and kindergarten teacher.

Luyanada Zuma

Luyanda Zuma, 20, from Maritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, is an international model, entrepreneur and a final year Bachelor of Live Performance student at AFDA. She is the youngest contestant this year, as the judges said, she was wise beyond her years. Zuma said she doesn’t need anyone to validate what she could do in her life.

Tamsyn

Tamsyn Jack, 25, from Somerset West in the Western Cape, is an entrepreneur working with some of South Africa’s leading start-ups and small businesses. She graduated with a Food Science Degree from the University of Stellenbosch. “I am here serve to young women who don’t know they can overcome their circumstances.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CewOEHTjmEp/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Anardzade Omar

Anarzade Omar, 23, is from Crown Gardens, Johannesburg, Gauteng. She has a BA in Strategic Communication in Marketing from the University of Johannesburg and works as a Social Media Manager at a digital marketing agency. She also runs a small online sushi business which she launched during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Ayanda Thabethe

Said the feeling is incredible and is excited for the journey.

Luve Meyer

Meyer is from Cape Town and is a full-time model and small business co-owner. Meyer said she also wanted to bring hope to the young people.

Itumelemg Parag

Parag is from Soweto and glowed when she talked about her hometown. She said Soweto is an area filled with hustlers and can-do attitude.

Pearl

The 25-year-old from Tshwane is a candidate attorney who will bring a message of hope to the young people.

Lebogang

This is the contestant’s second time and said she’s grown since her last entry as she is more confident in herself.

Ndvai Nokeri

Winner of the public vote, Ndvai couldn’t believe the masses made her come out on top. The real estate agent is also the CEO of her own recycling company, Conqueres Connect.