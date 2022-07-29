Beyoncé’s latest album ‘Renaissance’ tops charts minutes after its release

Lerato Maimela

The Beyhive is feasting today as their queen Beyoncé has finally released her highly anticipated dance album titled Renaissance.

This new release serves as Beyoncé’s 10th studio album following The Lion King: The Gift, Homecoming, Everything is Love, Lemonade, Beyoncé, 4, I Am Sasha Fierce, B’Day, and Dangerously In Love.

Renaissance has been caught in many debates since its lead single “Break My Soul” was released late last month, as listeners were not feeling the house and dance sound which Beyoncé was moving towards.

The album was also compared to Drake’s latest release titled Honestly, Nevermind which was produced by Black Coffee, as listeners felt that the two artists were influenced by one another to shift from their usual sound, and head towards releasing tunes that can be categorised as club bangers.

The Beyhive, however, has since been praising the mother-of-three for her latest body of work, and most fans cannot stop talking about the clean transitions from one song to the next when the album is played in its intended order.

Renaissance consists of 16 songs, and most of the production and beats of the tunes have been sampled from the greatest hits of all time.

In just 30 minutes after its release, the album reached the number one spot on iTunes United States, making it the fastest album released by a female to ever achieve this incredible record.

Before the release of the already iconic album, the 40-year-old businesswoman shared a never before seen picture of herself with her three beautiful children, Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir on her website.

The picture sees Beyoncé posing for the camera while laying in bed with her kids who are all sound asleep next to her.

Here are some Twitter reactions to Beyoncé’s latest release, Renaissance:

Damn listening to #RENAISSANCE for the first time was actually crazy! She fuckin’ DID THAT! QUEEN BEY ????????✨ pic.twitter.com/XmBPRg3WQ9— dyra Banks (@HausofDyra) July 29, 2022

You would of thought Break My Soul was the Hit of the album but it’s not even TOP 10 Beyoncé is Fucking SICK #RENAISSANCE pic.twitter.com/2zP3jjtEat— Rihanna and Nicki Minaj is coming (@wiz_thcreator) July 29, 2022

just finished, and in conclusion, she did this for the lgbts and the culture. no straight man shall ever raise a word upon this album. incredible. #RENAISSANCE pic.twitter.com/kL9SGw2ody— nicky’s renaissance (@getawayonce) July 29, 2022

I just finished listening to the whole album…how am I suppose to sleep? She ate if you say otherwise you’re a hating ass bitch end of discussion #RENAISSANCE this just cured my depression pic.twitter.com/1TC3NowtaT— Flowerboy???? (@RRBaudelaire) July 29, 2022

beyoncé going to bed tonight knowing that #RENAISSANCE is one of the strongest bodies of work released this century pic.twitter.com/0BWwqNpNGk— Azula’s Therapist (@ohgodjohnwhy) July 29, 2022

After listening all the way through, #RENAISSANCE is officially my favorite album ever. Album of the year – no doubt pic.twitter.com/XaRh5mCOyx— torie is a little bit wack (@torieisntwack) July 29, 2022

#RENAISSANCE by Beyoncé is the fastest female album released this decade reaching #1 on iTunes US. pic.twitter.com/wClJt9LXgs— Beyoncé Updates (@beyonceupdtes) July 29, 2022

bitch…



THAT DONNA SUMMER ON SUMMER RENAISSANCE?!?



that’s how you end a album. You did it again Beyoncé. #RENAISSANCE pic.twitter.com/gZxlgdGcfF— PUREHONEY (@cocoshoots) July 29, 2022

I can't believe all of these songs are club bangers, yet COVID, monkeypox, and every other biblical plague known to man are about to whoop our asses in the coming weeks… #RENAISSANCE pic.twitter.com/gRxORTl3wJ— your fav emotional support introvert (@reallifeidiot24) July 29, 2022