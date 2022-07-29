Beyoncé’s latest album ‘Renaissance’ tops charts minutes after its release

The Beyhive is feasting today as their queen Beyoncé has finally released her highly anticipated dance album titled Renaissance.
This new release serves as Beyoncé’s 10th studio album following The Lion King: The Gift, Homecoming, Everything is Love, Lemonade, Beyoncé, 4, I Am Sasha Fierce, B’Day, and Dangerously In Love.
Renaissance has been caught in many debates since its lead single “Break My Soul” was released late last month, as listeners were not feeling the house and dance sound which Beyoncé was moving towards.
The album was also compared to Drake’s latest release titled Honestly, Nevermind which was produced by Black Coffee, as listeners felt that the two artists were influenced by one another to shift from their usual sound, and head towards releasing tunes that can be categorised as club bangers.
The Beyhive, however, has since been praising the mother-of-three for her latest body of work, and most fans cannot stop talking about the clean transitions from one song to the next when the album is played in its intended order.
Renaissance consists of 16 songs, and most of the production and beats of the tunes have been sampled from the greatest hits of all time.
In just 30 minutes after its release, the album reached the number one spot on iTunes United States, making it the fastest album released by a female to ever achieve this incredible record.
Before the release of the already iconic album, the 40-year-old businesswoman shared a never before seen picture of herself with her three beautiful children, Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir on her website.
The picture sees Beyoncé posing for the camera while laying in bed with her kids who are all sound asleep next to her.