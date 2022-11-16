Mark Pilgrim gets to hug his daughters after weeks in ICU

Kaunda Selisho

It has been about three weeks since radio host Mark Pilgrim has gotten to see his daughters, and most parents of young children would be able to understand just how heart-breaking a prolonged absence from their children can feel.

The radio host got a bit of a morale boost when the healthcare workers charged with looking after him allowed him a brief moment to reunite with his two daughters.

“Magical moment. After almost 3 weeks I got to hug my girls! They’re not allowed in ICU, so I got permission to step out and visit them in the passage!” Mark Pilgrim wrote underneath a picture of himself and his girls who had their medical masks on.

“So glad you got to hug your girls! Better than any medicine,” commented rachelbassett_art27.

“That will be the best medicine ever seeing your girls,” said lornapotgieter_a.

“You immediately look much better! Onwards and upwards from here,” commented nicinix.

Lung issues

For weeks, the Hot 102.7 FM radio presenter has been dealing with fluid buildup in his lungs which resulted in him having to get surgery. This after he confirmed the return of his cancer, earlier this year, after 33 years in remission.

Following the surgery, he has been recovering in ICU where he passes his days exercising and finding other ways to pass the time. Most recently, he shared that his survival kit consisted of Netflix, a kindle, a Rubik’s cube, a radio… and a “doughnut bum cushion”.

He also shared an update on his health with his dedicated followers indicating that he was hoping to be released from ICU in a few days.

“Jokes aside, [the] doctor [is] happy with progress. It’s a waiting game as the body responds to the procedures they’ve done. Hoping just a few more days,” wrote Pilgrim.

‘Depleted, but feeling much better’

At the time of writing, he had marked his 20th day in the hospital following yet another procedure.

“Hospital day 20. I know my pics are all looking the same… that’s what one room and a green gown will do for you.

A quick update. Had another procedure done on lung yesterday. Had a rare (adverse) temporary reaction. So much gratitude to my amazing surgeon Dr Hammond who is always so caring (and even at midnight was on the phone to the nurses to check on me),” explained Pilgrim.

He added that he was feeling “depleted, but feeling much better this morning”, and that he was “still able to smile and on the mend”.

Mark Pilgrim concluded by stating that he had a lifetime of memories to make.

