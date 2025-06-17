‘A new chapter’: Siphokazi celebrates independence after 16 years with former label

Siphokazi said this marks a new chapter in her musical journey.

After more than a decade, award-winning Afro-soul singer Siphokazi has parted ways with her former record label.

In a statement, the Amacala hitmaker said this milestone marks a new chapter in her musical journey.

“After many years of creative exploration, personal evolution and artistic resilience, I, Siphokazi, would like to officially share that I am an independent artist.

“While this clarification may be long overdue, it comes from a place of love and deep respect – for my supporters, for the music industry, and for the truth of my journey.”

The singer expressed gratitude for the role the label played in launching her career.

She also reflected on the challenges she faced within the industry, from creative limitations to the complexities of navigating the music business as a woman.

“Like many artists, my path hasn’t been without challenges… but every obstacle has contributed to my growth – not only as a singer and songwriter, but also as a social activist and a caregiver,” she said.

ALSO READ: Rorisang Sechele on her participation at this year’s Symphomic and being part of Kids Love Jazz

Siphokazi’s collaboration with Glory of the Last Days

A few weeks ago, Siphokazi collaborated with Glory of the Last Days, a ministry-led music group led by Mam Faith Khanyile, on a new EP.

The project, titled Grace Unveiled, is a spiritual EP featuring Siphokazi alongside gospel powerhouses Putuma Tiso and Slindile Ngubane.

Announcing the release, the ministry said the EP brings together a blend of original compositions and reimagined classics, such as Ngizolibonga, originally composed by Mam Faith and revived with new verses by Siphokazi.

“This extraordinary project highlights the voices of Siphokazi and Putuma Tiso, two remarkable vocalists and artists who have joined Mam Faith in reimagining her compositions with profound depth and spiritual elevation.

“May this project bless, uplift, and draw you closer to the presence of God. Take charge and be blessed,” the group said in a statement.

NOW READ: ‘I believe the Earth needs healing’: US R&B star AJ Ghent on bringing world tour to South Africa