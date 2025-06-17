Entertainment

‘I believe the Earth needs healing’: US R&B star AJ Ghent on bringing world tour to South Africa

17 June 2025

AJ will perform at the Carnival City Big Top Arena later this year, supported by South African singer and actor Brian Temba.

AJ Ghent holding his "talking guitar"

AJ Ghent is bringing his world tour to South Africa. Picture: Instagram/@ajghent

American singer and lap steel guitar virtuoso AJ Ghent is heading to South Africa for the first time this October as part of his global tour.

AJ will perform at the Carnival City Big Top Arena on 10 and 11 October, supported by South African singer and actor Brian Temba.

Best known for his soulful track Let the Guitar Sing, AJ is a third-generation singer-songwriter and producer, hailing from a lineage of musicians who pioneered the “singing guitar” tradition — a distinctive style dating back to the 1930s.

AJ blends R&B, gospel, blues, and funk, performing with a modern twist that incorporates lap and pedal steel guitars.

AJ Ghent: ‘Come looking for healing’

Speaking to eNCA, AJ said coming to South Africa is part of his goal to spread healing across the globe.

He said he has received many requests to visit South Africa.

“It’s been a request for probably a couple of years now, and I’ve never been.

“I believe the Earth needs healing, and my goal is to journey across the globe and provide that healing. So we’re going to start in South Africa.”

AJ said audience members can expect more than just a concert.

“Come looking for healing. Come looking for singing guitar vibes… I get so many testimonies and comments from people saying, ‘This helps me’ or ‘This heals me.’

“After really seeing the need, I’m going to dedicate my life to providing singing guitar music — healing music.”

