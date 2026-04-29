Joburg music fans lament Pretoria treks after Rocking The Daisies 2026 announces Jorja Smith

Jorja Smith's announcement as the first Rocking The Daisies 2026 headliner has reignited a long-simmering debate about Johannesburg's shortage of mid-sized concert venues, with some fans dreading the trek to Pretoria's SunBet Arena to see her perform

The first lineup announcement for Rocking The Daisies 2026 has been posted, and instead of fans curating their Jorja Smith playlists ahead of summer, a small subsection of fans in Johannesburg are lamenting the possibility of having to make the trip to the SunBet Arena to see her live.

YFM host George Mnguni sparked the conversation after posting about the hassle of travelling 50km to the Pretoria venue just to watch international acts perform.

We can’t keep going to Sun Bet Arena tho. Joburg we need a venue please. — George Mnguni (@Okay_Wasabi) April 29, 2026

His sentiment tapped into frustration over Johannesburg’s lack of mid-sized indoor venues after the old Dome became a WeBuyCars showroom.

Others who interacted with Mnguni’s post noted the existence of the new 10 000-capacity Goldrush Dome in Nasrec, however, it has been said that the venue sits underused due to high rental costs despite hosting acts like Asake.

Pretoria residents dismissed the complaints and argued that it’s their turn for convenient shows.

Why did they have to build it there? Going to FNB Stadium/Nasrec is a half day activity. The show/event has to be a special one for me to not mind going to those venues https://t.co/sX7hZylnlj — Lesilo Rula (@kay_mahapa) April 29, 2026

Smith is the first act announced as part of this year’s lineup for the event scheduled to take place between 2 and 4 October, at Cloof Wine Estate. The sultry singer will perform live in Cape Town for the very first time, and though dates for her Joburg performance have not yet been announced, she is expected to perform inland at In The City, Rocking The Daisies’ sister event.

We are thrilled to welcome a special bud 🌼 – universal crush and sensational artist @JorjaSmith – to the RTD garden in 2026!



Repping Walsall UK, Jorja will be live in CPT for the very first time 🌍💃🕺



We’re not crying, YOU are! Tickets go live on @QuicketSA at 12 midday! pic.twitter.com/eBYo12FqGL — Rocking the Daisies (@RockingTheDaisy) April 29, 2026

Rocking The Daisies 2026 ticket prices

Phase 1: Weekend Festival Pass – R 1 449

Phase 2: Weekend Festival Pass – R 1 850

Phase 3: Weekend Festival Pass – R 2 150



Phase 1: Weekend General Camping – R 699

Phase 1: Weekend Priority Camping – R 1 050

Phase 1: Weekend Wildflower camping – R 1 349



Phase 2: Weekend General Camping – R 799

Phase 2: Weekend Priority Camping – R 1 150

Phase 2: Weekend Wildflower camping – R 1 449

