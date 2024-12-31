Singer Lloyiso to serenade Cape Town into New Year at Kirstenbosch [VIDEO]

Singer-songwriter Lloyiso will be performing at Cape Town’s Kirstenbosch on New Years Eve. Picture: lloyiso_rsa/Instagram

Singer-songwriter Lloyiso Gijana, popularly known by his stage name Lloyiso, will serenade Capetonians into the New Year at an intimate performance at the Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden.

“There’s no better way to say goodbye to 2024 and hello to 2025 than sharing music with an audience that inspires me,” averred the crooner.

“Kirstenbosch is more than just a venue; it symbolises unity and celebration.”

It’s been an interesting year for Lloyiso who just a few months ago celebrated his song Seasons going five times platinum. His other ditties Let Me Love You Now as well as Speak also went platinum.

Seasons and Let Me Love You Now are from his 2023 album Seasons which won him a South African Music Award (Sama) in the Best Pop Album in that same year.

The 2015 Idols SA contestant also had some unsavoury moments in 2024.

In October, while on stage at the Lemo Fest in Bloemfontein, a frustrated Lloyiso swore at the event organisers for allegedly being unprofessional in their conduct.

“I am f****n tired of artists being disrespected. Shout out to my fans. F**k you, Lemo Fest,” said Lloyiso as he walked off the stage.

But in a show of peace, the singer later returned to the stage with the event founder Freddie Kenney, where the pair held hands in apology to patrons.

‘Let’s make memories’

Set against the backdrop of Table Mountain, the New Year’s Eve event will feature Lloyiso and Will Linley.

“I’m thrilled to join Will Linley for what I know will be an unforgettable night. Let’s make memories together, singing and dancing into the New Year.”

Linley echoed Lloyiso’s excitement about performing at Kirstenbosch.

“Growing up in Cape Town, I dreamed of playing a concert at Kirstenbosch. It’s such an iconic venue that holds so many special memories for me, and I’m beyond excited to celebrate New Year’s Eve on that stage with everyone.”

The concert is part of Kirstenbosch’s Summer Sunset Concerts, in partnership with other stakeholders including the City of Cape Town.

“The Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts are an essential part of Cape Town’s festive season and cultural calendar.

“Hosting an event with incredible talents like Will Linley and Lloyiso is a fitting way to ring in the New Year in one of the most stunning venues in the world,” commented Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at the City of Cape Town, JP Smith.

“This concert will be a celebration of the hope, unity, and creativity that Cape Town embodies,” he added.

Gates open at 18:00, Concert starts at 19:00

