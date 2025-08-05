Aldrin Sampear dumps journalism for government job after leaving news channel

Sampear has bagged a cushy government job quicker than most unemployed South Africans get responses to job applications

After recently confirming his departure from Newzroom Afrika and announcing that he is taking a break from broadcasting, journalist Aldrin Sampear has dumped his media duties for a government job.

“I have joined the Department of Tourism under the leadership of Minister Patricia De Lille,” said Sampear in a statement on Tuesday morning.

Since his road rage episode in April, which saw a leaked video of Sampear arguing with another driver in Randburg, things have been tense for the broadcaster, with some calling for his removal from Newzroom Afrika.

Sampear was placed on an indefinite leave of absence by Newzroom Afrika after the incident.

A month and a few days later, Sampear apologised to the news channel and his colleagues, but in his apology, there was a glaring omission of the woman with whom he had a verbal altercation.

“It was really disappointed that he did not even recognise his role in the incident beyond acknowledging that it happened,” said the alleged victim in the road rage, Laricia Augusto.

Sampear joins government

Last Thursday, Sampear confirmed his exit from Newzroom Afrika on air.

“Unfortunately, or fortunately, this is the end of my journey with Channel 405, Newzroom Afrika, and it is also a pause in my broadcasting career, which has been incredibly, incredibly illustrious,” he said a week ago.

However, less than a week after the announcement, Sampear has bagged a cushy government job quicker than most unemployed South Africans get responses to job applications.

He said he resigned from Newzroom Afrika because “my skill has been sought for different challenges.”

Sampear’s epiphany

In a post on X, Sampear said his decision to accept the offer to join the government was inspired by Tshwane Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya’s PHD dissertation, The Negotiated Nation: Evaluating Nation Building in the Post-Apartheid South Africa.

“Reflections on Eskom board chairperson Mteto Nyati’s decision to answer the call to Public Service, have convinced me that there must more that this darkie can do for his country,” shared Sampear.

Speaking in a tone that would make late US president John F. Kennedy and his new boss, De Lille, happy, Sampear said he wanted to serve the country.

“This beautiful nation has done so much for me. I’m indebted,” he said.

“State policies, like social grants and free primary healthcare, helped pull me out of poverty, and journalism was the vehicle. Kasie FM, my first broadcasting home, was itself supported by a state agency, the MDDA.”

