WATCH: Aldrin Sampear bows out of Newzroom Afrika

Said he will also be taking a break from his broadcasting career.

Broadcast journalist Aldrin Sampear has officially parted ways with Newzroom Afrika.

He announced his departure live on air during AM Report on Thursday morning.

“The time has come for me to announce that today is my last broadcast of AM Report on Newzroom Afrika, Channel 405,” he said.

Sampear reflected on his journey, thanking the team and viewers for their support.

“It’s been an incredible journey. I truly appreciate the people I’ve worked with — creative, dedicated individuals who’ve built this flagship programme.

“To our viewers, thank you for welcoming me into your homes, your offices and onto your phones,” he said.

ALSO READ: ‘End of an era’: Shalate Sekhabi exits House of Zwide

Taking a break from broadcasting

Aldrin also said he would be taking a break from broadcasting.

“Unfortunately, or fortunately, this is the end of my journey with Channel 405, Newzroom Afrika, and it is also a pause in my broadcasting career, which has been incredibly, incredibly illustrious,” he said.

Sampear’s exit comes months after he was placed on indefinite leave in May.

This followed an alleged road rage incident in Randburg in April involving a 20-year-old woman.

READ MORE: TV news anchor Aldrin Sampear placed on ‘indefinite leave’ after road rage incident [VIDEO]

In a public statement, Sampear admitted to being involved in a “traffic incident” but did not confirm the assault or bullying allegations.

“I was involved in a traffic incident which resulted in a confrontation between myself and another driver.

“Having had time to reflect on these events, I want to take full responsibility for my actions,” he said.

Sampear returned to the screen nearly a month later.

NOW READ: Wedding bells for Maskandi star Khuzani Mpungose