Tickets now on sale in SA for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

Citizen Reporter

The final trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water is out and along with the release of the trailer, the Walt Disney Company has announced that from today, fans in South Africa and across the globe can purchase movie tickets to James Cameron’s highly anticipated follow-up to his Academy Award-winning Avatar.

This includes tickets to prerelease screenings scheduled for Thursday, 15 December, a full day before the film’s release.

Beginning today, the entertainment company also made the original 2009 Avatar film available to stream on Disney+ ahead of the release of the blockbuster sequel.

‘Avatar: The Way of Water‘

With Avatar: The Way of Water, the Avatar cinematic experience reaches new heights as Cameron transports audiences back to the magnificent world of Pandora in a spectacular and stirring action-packed adventure.

“Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.”

The story takes place during a time when Jake Sully and Neytiri have formed a family and are doing everything to stay together.

READ: Avatar 2 teaser trailer gets over 148 million views

However, they must leave their home and explore the regions of Pandora. When an ancient threat resurfaces, Jake must fight a difficult war against the humans.

Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the Lightstorm Entertainment Production stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet.

The screenplay was written by James Cameron, Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver who all worked on the story with Josh Friedman and Shane Salerno.

David Valdes and Richard Baneham serve as the film’s executive producers.

Avatar: The Way of Water opens in cinemas on 16 December with advance screenings from 15 December.

Compiled by Kaunda Selisho