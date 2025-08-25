‘There’s no money’: Babsy Mlangeni on music struggles and NACA lifetime honour (VIDEO)

Mlangeni has been in the industry for 58 years.

Legendary musician Babsy Mlangeni received a prestigious lifetime achievement award at the 2025 National Arts and Culture Awards (NACA) this past weekend.

Hosted by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) in partnership with the SABC, the awards were held at Sun City’s Super Bowl on Friday, 22 May.

This marked Mlangeni’s second lifetime achievement honour, following the South African Music Awards in 2017.

Speaking to The Citizen, Mlangeni said he was grateful for the recognition.

“It shows that I’ve been in the industry for 58 years and I’m still relevant. I really feel honoured,” he said.

Financial struggles despite recognition

Despite the accolades, Mlangeni admitted that making a living has become increasingly difficult.

“These days music seems to be taking a back seat. I don’t know whether it’s the financial problems that the country is facing, but it’s not like it used to be in our days.

“We used to sell a lot of CDs, cassettes and vinyls. Today, CDs and cassettes have been phased out. Now, things are digital. You find that someone says, ‘I’ve got two million viewers,’ but there’s no money.”

Mlangeni added that he struggles to secure bookings, even for government-sponsored events that celebrate national holidays.

“There are events sponsored by the government – Human Rights Day, Freedom Day, Heritage Day, and 16 December – and I’m never booked on those shows. They only book selected musicians, not us.

“Even up-and-coming disabled musicians are having it tough because they don’t get exposure from the government or the organisers of such shows.”

Celebrating South Africa’s creatives

The National Arts and Culture Awards recognise excellence across South Africa’s creative industries, including performance, visual arts, literature, design, film and cultural heritage.

Dr Cynthia Ntombifuthi Khumalo, Director-General of DSAC, said the awards go beyond recognition.

“NACA also honours legacy, uplifts trailblazers and inspires the next generation of South African artists.

“We celebrate excellence across cultural domains – performing arts, visual arts, design, craft and heritage. It’s about recognising the full range of creativity in our country,” Cynthia told The Citizen.

NACA 2025 winners – full list

Heritage

Outstanding Cultural Landscape: Freedom Park Heritage Site Museum

Outstanding Museum: William Humphreys Art Gallery

Literature

Outstanding Book, Fiction: The Comrade’s Wife (Barbara Boswell)

Outstanding Book, Non-Fiction: 100 Years of Dispossession (Lebogang Seale)

Outstanding Children’s Fiction: Sanda Makes Some Money (Yamkela Tywakadi)

Outstanding Publisher: Vhakololo Press (Tshifhiwa Given Mukwevho)

Design

Outstanding Architecture/Interior Designer: Asher Zachary Marcus

Outstanding Fashion/Textile Designer: Mzukisi Mbane

Visual Arts

Outstanding Crafter: Majolandile Samuel Dyalvane

Outstanding Curator: Nontobeko Ntombela

Outstanding Visual Artist: Malebogo Naticia Molokoane

Performing Arts

Outstanding Musician: Mphumelelo Dlamini

Outstanding Actor in Theatre: Tshireletso Nkoane

Outstanding Theatre Production: A Street Taxi Named Desire (Obett Motaung)

Outstanding Dance Production: INGOMA (Moeketsi Koena)

Outstanding Poet Performance: Napo Masheane

Audio Visual

Outstanding Documentary Film: London Recruits (Jacintha de Nobrega)

Outstanding Documentary Series: Free At Last (Xoliswa Sithole)

Outstanding Film Fiction: Old Righteous Blues (Catharina Weinek)

