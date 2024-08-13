Murphy is bankable again: ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ a thrilling ride

'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F' is a swashbuckling adventure, featuring authentic action scenes.

Eddie Murphy is bankable again, and Beverly Hills Cop, Axel F, serves up the fourth instalment of this iconic franchise – $150 million well spent. In South Africa, that’s nearly R3 billion. Like Bad Boys and Rush Hour, it’s a police officer and lone ranger movie filled with great punchlines.

Sequels often disappoint, especially by the third or fourth instalment, leading to a sense of déjà vu. However, some franchises like Top Gun: Maverick and Mission Impossible defy this trend.

Although in different leagues, they prove the same principle. Eddie Murphy, as Axel Foley returns with his charming, bashful, and hilarious persona, moving from blue-collar Detroit back to the glamour of Beverly Hills.

Murphy and the original cast return

Before diving into the film, the cast alone promises entertainment. Judge Reinhold and Paul Reiser, original cast members, return alongside Kevin Bacon. They support Murphy’s antics, serving as excellent comedic foils. The film is superbly directed, ensuring perfect comic timing.

The first fifteen minutes set a thrilling pace. Foley, undercover at a Detroit ice hockey game, tries to foil a robbery, leading to a chaotic chase through the city with a snowplough. Reiser’s character, now chief of police, nears retirement and faces this chaos reluctantly. Axel’s love for the streets draws him back to Beverly Hills, where his estranged daughter, Jane Saunders, enters the picture.

Energetic performances all-round

Jane, a defence attorney, nearly becomes a victim while investigating corrupt police officers. She contrasts her father, having changed her name and lifestyle. Taylour Page excels as Jane, a stereotypical stuck-up, convertible-driving lawyer who reluctantly teams up with Axel. This partnership helps mend their strained relationship. Murphy reveals why he distanced himself from his family, adding depth to the story.

Despite their ages, Murphy and Reinhold deliver energetic performances, proving they’re far from retirement. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is a swashbuckling adventure, featuring authentic action scenes that stand apart from the typical special effects-laden superhero films.

The humour, driven by Murphy’s natural delivery, feels genuine and unforced. The film offers a familiar yet fresh experience, like enjoying your favourite dish perfectly prepared. The editing maintains a brisk pace, ensuring constant entertainment.

The cinematography enhances the experience, drawing viewers into the action and providing an immersive perspective. The soundtrack, featuring the classic Harold Faltermeyer theme, bridges generational gaps, adding a nostalgic touch.

Unlike many streaming platform releases, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is perfectly timed, avoiding the bloat of other blockbusters. It delivers the escapism audiences crave, making it a must-watch.