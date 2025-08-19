DJs show appreciation to Black Coffee after inclusion at his Hï Ibiza residency

Tshwane DJs Silly Bean and Trancemicsoul have expressed their gratitude to Black Coffee for including them in his residency at Hï Ibiza.

Silly Bean, whose real name is Moremi Selume, hails from Ga-Rankuwa, and Trancemicsoul, whose real name is Clement Phaswane, is from Atteridgeville.

The pair are in Ibiza after being included in Black Coffee’s European summer-long residency at what is deemed the number one club in the world, Hï Ibiza, where they entertained European audiences this past weekend.

“Look at God. Hard work and perseverance with prayer and faith = Answered prayers. Black Coffee, thank you very much my brother for making this possible,” Silly Bean said on Instagram.

Trancemicsoul said his heart was full after DJing this past weekend.

“What a weekend. Each year hits different. The inspiration, love, joy and happiness was on another level,” he wrote.

Silly Bean rise after battle with addiction

Silly Bean has been a DJ for almost three decades and is one of the most respected DJs in the country.

He has previously opened up about his struggles with drug addiction.

“I wanted to fit. At first the high was fun,” he said in 2014 speak to the Daily Sun. “I’d go on weekend binges with women, music and drugs. At times, I’d go for six days without sleeping, and my life fell apart.”

He deserves this maan! Go Silly Bean and show them what you are made of! "Morena o tsogile"💃🏽💃🏽 pic.twitter.com/I5f8ukihLc August 15, 2025

In 2014, he decided to kick the habit and transform his life. The joyous response to his rise is evident as several social media users celebrated his presence in Ibiza.

…seeing silly bean play a set at hi in ibiza is major. God indeed restores, and you can reset your life as many times as required. — supernova (@supernova_kr) August 19, 2025

Black Coffee’s residency

Black Coffee has had a residency at Hï Ibiza since the club’s opening in 2017. This year marks his eighth consecutive year at the nightclub.

The DJ’s annual Saturday residency at the elegant Hï Ibiza started in May and will have a closing party in October.

“Continuing his ground-breaking Saturday night residency in the Theatre, Global house innovator, Black Coffee, will fill the futuristic room with his refined Afropolitan house, immersive production, and unexpected special guests.

“Since 2017, the South African superstar has used his residency to redefine Saturday nights in Ibiza with a forward-thinking focus on global grooves and sounds,” Hï Ibiza said of the residency.

