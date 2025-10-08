Bridgette Motsepe claims R3 million film extortion plot, has Chicco Twala in crosshairs

The fracas between Brigitte Motsepe and artist Chicco Twala has intensified over a mothballed political film. Motsepe now alleges extortion.

Businessperson, sister of President Cyril Ramaphosa and Pan-African Parliament ambassador Bridgette Motsepe has lashed out at what she described as “baseless and malicious attempts at extortion”.

Her comments are linked to an abandoned film project called Worse Than Apartheid.

The film, which was set for release last year, was said to reveal the corrupt antics of high-ranking ANC members.

It was produced by veteran musician and filmmaker Sello “Chicco” Twala.

In turn, Motsepe was allegedly asked to get the film shelved by ANC bigwigs. Also, she was to allegedly pay R3 million towards covering costs to coffin the film. This, instead of funding for its completion.

Motsepe called the allegations “false, defamatory, and part of a coordinated attempt to extort money under false pretences.”

Whether it was for non-production or deletion, her statement read, any allegations to the contrary were false and defamatory. She said it “forms part of a coordinated attempt to extort money.”

Defamatory remarks and extortion

The controversy erupted after weekend media reports alleged that Motsepe and Twala had been accused by actors and crew of failing to honour financial commitments linked to the film.

Motsepe said that she had never agreed to pay anyone involved in the production and that her interaction with Twala had been misrepresented.

She said she met him only to discuss whether the film could be adapted to “include a hopeful view of 31 years of our democracy and the achievements of our country, rather than just a negative one.”

In her statement, she denied asking for the film’s shelving nor committing to contribute financially.

Hitting back, Twala told The Citizen that Motsepe had no right to call anyone extorters. He said she was in the wrong.

“Her accusation is a direct attack on the dreams, passion, and hard work of creators who poured their hearts into creating this film.”

He said that Motsepe weaponised the film and called in third parties as hired guns to take aim at the cast and crew, “by being called extorters by judge Dennis Davis, who made his baseless findings without getting the real facts, Twala said.

He accused her of throwing him “under the bus” to save her own skin.

Davis was asked by Motsepe for an independent legal opinion about the fracas. She said that she would pursue legal action against those responsible for spreading falsehoods. Twala said that he was ready for any litigation because “the truth will prevail.”

Twala: ‘The truth will prevail’

Motsepe said she would never support or contribute to any film or project that “promotes or references unfounded allegations of genocide, or that denies apartheid was a crime against humanity.”

She added that as a proud South African, she deplored the concept of Worse Than Apartheid. She said that she is against any attempt to distort the country’s reality or undermine its democracy.

According to Motsepe, her only request to Twala was that the film be screened for business leaders so they could “recognise the negative economic impact it would have” and consider funding a new project with a unifying message.

“Despite repeated requests, the Ambassador has not received the script. In its absence, business leaders were unable to provide funding. This as the script was required for submission to the tax authorities in support of any pledges towards seed capital for the proposed message of hope film,” Motsepe said.

She said that she was interested in promoting a positive global image for South Africa.

Twala trashed Motsepe’s retort.

“I told her that scriptwriters don’t write for free. They charge, and if she was serious, why didn’t she raise the money for the script writers? For me, the issue of the script is just an excuse.”

He also said that Motsepe “knows very well that she is the one who is in the wrong. Her accusation is a direct attack on the dreams, passion, and hard work of creators. They poured their hearts into creating this film.”

The curious question about the script

The film’s cast and crew have said that they are preparing to take legal action against Motsepe, her advisors, and others they accuse of misrepresentation and now, defamation.

“They will certainly pay a price for calling us extortionists when it’s the same Botox face Bridgette Motsepe who came into our space,” said the film’s editor, Nanani Mashimbyi.

“We have listened to a recording from one of the meetings. Motsepe is contradicting herself, and she will be exposed. We may be broke and poor, but we are not stupid.”

Mashimbyi said Twala had made repeated attempts to contact Motsepe to resolve the matter.

“He once invited us to his office, where he tried to call Motsepe, and she never picked up. Mr Twala texted her in front of us, asking her to meet her obligations, and she ignored him. He showed us over 40 messages where he begged her to pay, and she never responded.”

The group statement questioned why Motsepe had not gone to the police if she truly believed she was being extorted.

“She’s only coming out now because of our planned protest at her house,” Mashimbyi said.

